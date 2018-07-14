Viral Video Shows Woman Repeatedly Kicking Boy On Philadelphia Playground, Police Investigating

Police have asked for help in identifying a woman after a video of her went viral. The video, posted on Facebook by a witness named Kelly Jax, features the woman kicking and yelling at a young boy. It went viral after a few hours, and many people have begun to question the treatment of the children.

In the video, a young boy and a little girl are caught fighting. When the boy kicks the girl in the stomach, a man breaks up the fight and holds them apart, saying, “stop kicking, no kicking y’all.”

The situation escalates further when the woman begins to kick the boy in the butt, shouting threats at the young child. The blow nearly knocks him off his feet, and she kicks him again before shouting at him.

“No kicking. You want to kick? How you feel? Keep kicking her in the stomach. I’ll kick you in your f***ing nuts and you won’t be able to have kids.”

The young girl is heard taunting the boy as he tries to get away, but the man holds him in place by the arm. The woman circles him a few times before the group exists the park, followed by a third child.

According to the witness, the video was preceded by more child abuse. Before filming began, the woman allegedly started the fight between the children. She told the girl to “get him” in reference to the boy, and stood by while the children fought. They tumbled to the ground, and the boy struggled to get away.

“The boy didn’t want to wrestle or fight her,” Jax told PhillyVoice. “The look his face said it all.”

The man featured in the video tried to break up the altercation, but the woman laughed it off. This is when Jax began filming, hoping to get evidence of the abuse. Jax was hesitant to intervene, not wanting to put her granddaughters in danger. After shooting the video, she followed the woman to a nearby Dunkin Donuts and asked her about the children. The woman told her that the boy was her foster son.

The woman’s relation to the child makes this case troubling. If she is willing to abuse children in public, there is a likely a higher rate of abuse at home, authorities claim.

“We don’t know what happened after that,” Captain Sekou Kinebrew of the Philadelphia Police Department said on CBSPhilly. “We don’t know what’s going on in the home.”

Police are still looking for the people featured in the video, and they hope that viewers might recognize the woman. If you recognize either of the adults, you are encouraged to send tips to the Philadelphia Police Department.