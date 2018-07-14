New Poll Reveals Only 10 Percent Of Russians Like Donald Trump Ahead Of Helsinki Summit

59 percent of Russian citizens believe that the summit between Trump and Putin will have no effect.

A new poll conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center reveals most Russians don’t like President Donald Trump according to AOL.

The results indicated that only 10 percent of Russians have a high opinion of the U.S. President; 20 percent were undecided and 71 percent of citizens don’t like him.

Further results showed that 77 percent of Russians think he is “self-centered” and 58 percent believe he is “dangerous.” Only 16 percent viewed him as “trustworthy” during the survey. 40 percent of those who participated said they want ties between the U.S. and Russia to increase and 59 percent believe that the meeting will have no effect on international relations between the two countries.

The poll was done ahead of his one-on-one summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and shortly after 12 Russian intelligence officers were indicted in the Russia probe.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a day after the Department of Justice announced indictments against the Russian officers, Trump blamed former U.S. President Barack Obama for the DNC hacks. These security breaches occurred during Hillary Clinton’s Democratic run for president in 2016.

“The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during former president Obama’s Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?” Trump tweeted following the justice department announcement on Friday.

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

Trump claimed that he is not responsible for taking action against Russia since the hacks did not occur during his term as president. In 2016, Obama immediately called a bipartisan meeting after he was informed that Russian officials had meddled in the election.

At the time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that an attempt to discuss the security breaches publicly could be considered an act of partisan politics. The Obama administration still allowed intelligence community leaders to issue a statement accusing Russia of the DNC hack, which simultaneously confronted Putin about the incident.

Shortly before he left office in 2016, Obama also closed down several Russian compounds in Washington and dismissed several Russian diplomats from their positions.

U.S. citizens have called for Trump to either cancel his summit with Putin, which is slated for Monday in Helsinki, or pressure the Russian president for more information about the meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump is currently staying at a luxury golf resort in Scotland with First Lady Melania following a two-day tour of the UK.