Justin Bieber Shares Sizzling Hot Tub Make-Out Photo With Hailey Baldwin On Instagram, John Mayer Reacts

Fan favorite couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all the rage these days. After getting engaged after only a month of dating, these two lovebirds are literally at the forefront of everyone’s minds and it appears that no one can get quite enough of them. So when one of them posts a sizzling hot make-out photo in a hot tub on social media, fans can expect that the media will be all over it, but what fans might not expect is for “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer, John Mayer, to throw his hat into the ring as well.

On Saturday, People reported that the “Waiting On the World to Change” singer, 40, caught wind of the steamy photo that Bieber, 24, shared on his Instagram Friday, which shows the “Somebody To Love” singer getting hot in a hot tub with his new fiancé, Hailey Baldwin, 21. Not only did Mayer see the photo, he actually commented on it.

While the “Sorry” singer uploaded the PDA-packed photo, it becomes quickly obvious that neither party was the one who actually snapped the picture, which means there was someone else either in the hot tub with them or at the very least, within close proximity.

The extra person is what the “Free Fallin'” singer fixated on in his reaction.

“Interesting dynamic with the photographer in the hot tub. That’s gotta feel super third wheel,” Mayer wrote.

By now, the couple is probably very used to paparazzi and onlookers snapping photos of them wherever they go and regardless if they’re caught up in the moment, the couple has shown that obviously doesn’t bother them one bit. The hot tub photo was clearly no different as they were lost in the moment.

The rest of Mayer’s comment is where it might get a little weird or creepy to some fans.

“I see a lot of myself in this hot tub photographer. Imagine being in a hot tub on business.”

Mayer seems to imply in the rest of his comment that there’s a possibility that the photo itself was staged and not just a spur-of-the-moment type of situation.

But as to why the “Bigger Than My Body” singer can seemingly relate to the photographer, that remains a mystery.

While Bieber didn’t indicate as to where he and his fashion model fiancé were at the time, People suggests that the photo could’ve been taken while the couple was on their romantic getaway in the Bahamas last weekend, which is where they got engaged.

The couple returned from the tropical island on Tuesday, only to hop back on a plane on Friday. At the time, it was unclear as to where the twosome was headed this time around, but they were spotted later that night getting ready to dine at a Miami, Florida restaurant.

Bieber and Baldwin have only been engaged for a week, but according to multiple sources, they are wasting no time and have already sunk their teeth into planning their upcoming wedding. They seem to be moving at full speed, which means their walk down the aisle could be happening a lot sooner than expected.