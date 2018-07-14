Meghan Markle And Emma Watson Twin At Wimbledon

It probably wasn’t planned, but Meghan Markle and actress Emma Watson twinned today at Wimbledon in matching pants showing the “Meghan Markle effect” is alive and well.

According to a report from Elle, both the Duchess of Sussex and the Harry Potter alum watched the Ladies’ Singles Finals featuring Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber wearing very similar white culottes trousers. While the newlywed British Royal paired her wide-legged pants with a bright blue and white striped Ralph Lauren button up blouse and a sleek low bun, Watson kept her entire ensemble white on white. The actress wore a button up vest style top which she paired with a matching white blazer. Atop her head, Watson wore a white straw hat leaving her signature locks loose around her shoulders and accessorizing with large, dangly earrings.

The Inquisitr reported that Markle joined her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in the royal box at the event while she cheered on her close friend tennis star Serena Williams. The tournament marked the first time that the two appeared publicly together without either of their husbands, Prince William or Prince Harry. Middleton and Markle did not twin at the tennis tournament with the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a black and white patterned dress complete with a ruffle detail.

While Pippa Middleton didn’t join her sister at Wimbledon this year, she also caused quite a stir when she showed off her growing baby bump and debuted a new hairstyle the day before at the tennis tournament, according to the Inquisitr. The mother-to-be also wore a dress to the event like her sister Kate instead of opting for pants like Meghan Markle and Emma Watson.

While Serena Williams had hoped to win her 8th Wimbledon title, Angelique Kerber managed to hold off the fierce U.S. star and win the Wimbledon title becoming the first German woman to win since Steffi Graff’s 1996 win, according to a CBS News report.

The 36-year-old mother who battled her way back after giving birth said, “To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today — and I tried. Angelique played really well. She played out of her mind.”

Although Markle’s friend, Williams, did not end up winning, the Duchess of Sussex looked stylish as she cheered on the new mother during the major tennis championship. No doubt Markle’s style choices will fly off the shelves in the coming days and weeks as others seek to emulate her sleek look.