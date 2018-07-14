‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, July 16: Sally Claims She Is Being Framed

New B&B spoilers tease that Sally vows to find out who is really behind the threats.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, July 16 reveal that Sally (Courtney Hope) is in a whole lot of trouble. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) are accusing her of sending threatening messages to Hope on the HFTF website. According to She Knows Soaps, Sally will come to the conclusion that she has been framed.

All the drama started when Liam (Scott Clifton) finished the HTFT website and added on a comment section. Pretty soon, there was a threatening message to Hope, complete with crossbones and a skull. Thorne and Katie then teamed up to find out who the perpetrator was. They enlisted the help of an IT specialist, Ken (Danny Woodburn).

In no time flat, Ken had identified the suspect as Sally. He traced her IP address and said that she hadn’t sent the messages at work, but they were sent from another location. Thorne and Katie then called Sally in who denied wrongdoing. She was bewildered and even offered up her laptop but they wanted proof that she had not sent it.

Katie in particular seemed upset that Sally would throw away the chance that Eric had given her when he offered her the job. But Bold and the Beautiful viewers know that Hope is also Katie’s niece, and Wyatt is her ex-fiancée. Katie already warned Wyatt against her.

Now that Sally has been fired, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will want to redeem herself. Since she knows that she didn’t post any comments on the message board, that means that someone else used her laptop to send the threats.

Bold and the Beautiful fans already know that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is the culprit, as she confessed the truth to her cat, Harry. She has a hidden agenda of trying to get her ex-boyfriend, Xander (Adain Bradley), back. She admitted to worming her way into Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) life as a mural painter in order to get access to his house. She knew he had strong ties to Forrester Creations where Xander worked. She told the cat that she feels sorry for Sally, but he needed his daddy back.

It seems as if Sally will figure out the truth sooner rather than later. B&B fans will remember that she and Wyatt were debating whether they should have given Zoe a spare key, so Sally knows that besides Wyatt, Zoe is the only person who could have had access to her laptop at home. She also knows that a few days ago, they were searching for it and it mysteriously appeared behind the sofa cushions where Zoe had magically found it.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 17 tease that Wyatt will have to physically restrain Sally from attacking Zoe. This would certainly indicate that she will have figured out who the true troll is. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.