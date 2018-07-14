Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spend Quality Time With Baby True, Post Sweet Video On Social Media

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spending the summer as a family with their baby girl, True. The couple have been sharing photos and videos of themselves with the little girl, and recently added a new video to social media of themselves gushing over their adorable daughter.

According to a July 13 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly can’t get enough of baby True. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a sweet moment via social media of herself and her boyfriend spending some quality time with the 3-month-old.

It seems that Khloe and Tristan decided to spend a quiet evening in on Friday night, and used the time to gush over their precious baby girl. The parents continued to spend time with the baby girl, and later they revealed that Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Mason, 8, wanted to come over and hang out with them.

Khloe revealed via her Instagram story that even though she was exhausted from her day, and likely parenting her infant daughter, she couldn’t say no to her nephew when he asked to come hang out. Mason is seen on Khloe’s story holding an Xbox controller and wearing a headset as he was seemingly playing video games.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was busted for cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. However, Kardashian decided to stand by her man and stay in Cleveland with him while they worked on their relationship issues. Now, it seems that things are much better for the couple, and the reality star is said to finally trust Tristan again after the shocking cheating scandal.

“Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with. She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity,” the source told Hollywood Life.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently living together in L.A. for the summer.