WWE News: Daniel Bryan Says There’s A ‘Good Chance’ He’ll Re-Sign With WWE In September

Many reports over the past few weeks have suggested that Daniel Bryan has yet to sign a new contract with the WWE and that it’s possible he might choose not to re-sign, given how the company appears to be fast-tracking his storylines. However, a recent interview suggests otherwise and serves as the latest sign that Bryan won’t be leaving the WWE just yet.

In an interview with Singaporean publication The Business Times, the 37-year-old Bryan, who made his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania 34, more than two years after he retired due to concussion-related issues, discussed various topics, including his goal to be the “best artist” he could be, as far as the world of professional wrestling is concerned. He said that he sees himself trying to match his performance at WrestleMania XXX, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a memorable match against Batista and Randy Orton, as that was the match that stands out for him as the most “creatively, mentally, and emotionally satisfying” match of his career.

Due to his past concussion issues, Daniel Bryan has, as he admitted to The Business Times, shifted to a safer style of wrestling that focuses more on his mat skills than his high-flying maneuvers. In theory, that should allow him to extend his professional wrestling career, but many fans have wondered how much time Bryan might have in the WWE. With that in mind, the longtime fan favorite took time to allay the concerns of such fans, saying that it’s quite likely he’ll be signing a new contract with WWE before his existing deal expires on September 1.

“The wrestling world is an interesting world right now, but I love working with WWE and my wife [Brie Bella] is a part of WWE and so there’s a good chance I’ll re-sign.”

The Daniel Bryan interview comes just a few days after reports suggested that the SmackDown Live superstar will be available to compete at WWE’s Australia live event in October, according to Sportskeeda. As the publication added, that could still point to Bryan signing elsewhere and leaving the WWE if he chooses not to sign a new deal. Prior to these new developments, Bryan expressed skepticism regarding his long-simmering feud with The Miz, saying that he doubts the possibility of WWE giving them a chance to showcase their feud at the biggest stage possible, at WrestleMania 35 next spring.

“I am definitely up for it. You ask me that question, I will answer with a question: do you trust WWE telling that story from now until WrestleMania 35? What in the last several years has shown to you that something like that is possible [in WWE]?” Bryan said at the time.

Although Daniel Bryan is expected to feud more extensively with The Miz in the coming weeks and months, current storylines are focusing on his and Kane’s SmackDown Tag Team Championship rivalry with reigning champions the Bludgeon Brothers, whom they will face on Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.