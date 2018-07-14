Meghan Markle Has Boosted The Sales Of Yet Another Fashion Brand

"The Meghan Effect" strikes again

Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, is like a gift that keeps on giving to the fashion brands that she loves. Fortune Magazine reports that Aritzia, a Canadian brand that Meghan wore during an appearance with Prince Harry, has experienced a significant increase in their sales. According to Fortune, the brand’s net income went from $8.1 million to $12.3 million, a 51 percent leap.

Executives at Aritzia are attributing their recent success to the newest member of the British royal family. What’s more, Meghan seems to have become a fashion influencer within the royal family. As the company’s CEO said in a recent earnings call, Princess Beatrice was recently seen wearing one of their signature leather biker jackets.

As The Inquisitr previously reported Meghan Markle wore an Aritzia jacket to the Invictus Games U.K. team trials back in April. Officially called the Babaton Lawson Trench Coat, the brand’s website describes it as a “timeless trench” made from twill fabric. Meghan paired the olive green $245 coat with black a polo shirt, dark boot cut jeans and black heels. She wore her hair loose cascading waves which complemented her laid-back, sporty look.

This isn’t the first time that fashion brands have reported increased sales after the former actress wore one of their items.

Ahead of the @WeAreInvictus Games in Sydney this October, Prince Harry, Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and Ms. Meghan Markle join British athletes at the UK team trials in Bath today. pic.twitter.com/wvcteEC8ct — Jaguar (@Jaguar) April 6, 2018

Maclean’s reported that Montreal based jeweler company Birks Inc. has seen a significant rise in their sales since Meghan’s wore their pieces to a series of high-profile royal events. As Maclean’s notes, Meghan didn’t wear Maison Birks on her royal wedding day but her friend Jessica Mulroney and her mother, Doria Ragland did. This generated lots of publicity for the brand and the heavily promoted the their “inclusion” at the royal wedding on their social media pages.

The Inquisitr also previously reported that the earrings Meghan wore to her first public outing as the Duchess of Sussex sold out minutes after the photos were posted. The earrings were designed by Paris-based jeweler Vanessa Tugendhaft and are called the Idylle La Rose Earrings. These 18-karat rose gold stunners have a $3,000 price tag.

PHOTOS. Garden party du Prince Charles : découvrez le prix astronomique du bracelet que portait Meghan Markle https://t.co/gFyDDuyiCg pic.twitter.com/dSI8nIsvp3 — Closer (@closerfr) May 24, 2018

As for clothing a black Marks & Spencer sweater which was “out-of-stock” on its website hours after pictures of her in it hit the web, The Inquisitr also reported.

According to Fortune, it’s “very likely” that Duchess Meghan will be seen in one of their designs in the future as she seems to have become a fan of the brand when she lived in Toronto. But only time will tell whether the “The Markle Effect” has a long-term impact on their bottom line.