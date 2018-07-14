President Donald Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Arrive To Protests In Scotland Following UK Visit

Trump allegedly broke into a trot as a paraglider flew over the luxury golf resort in protest.

President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived to protests in Scotland following their visit to the UK on Friday.

CBS News reports that numerous Scottish citizens staged a demonstration against the U.S. president Saturday as he played golf at a seaside resort.

Demonstrators reportedly lined up on the beach outside and repeated “Trump is a racist! Trump is a liar!” Police officers had to remove protestors from the golf course and a protective detail of snipers were positioned on an overhead tower nearby.

BBC reporter allegedly tweeted a video of President Trump waving to the protesters yelling “No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA!”

The president and first lady were relaxing following a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II as Trump gears up for a one-on-one summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Monday.

“I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise!” he tweeted Saturday.

I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

The last time Trump had visited Scotland was hours after the Brexit vote in 2016. He was the prospective Republican nominee at the time and created a media frenzy during his trip. The U.S. president drew comparisons between pro-Brexit voters and Trump allies to the press, blending politics and business simultaneously.

A member of the group Scotland Against Trump, Jonathon Shafi, said people turned out to support the Americans who oppose.

“It’s not acceptable that a president talks about grabbing women, separates children from their families and gives encouragement to facists, racists, misogynists and homophones,” Shafi said to reporters.

He added, “We are not anti-American, just against Trump and his devisive regime.”

Ten thousand people also organized for a march through Edinburgh Saturday, and police helicopters flew overhead the capital as protestors prepared to launch a large balloon that represents the president as an orange infant.

This balloon was also flown over the anti-Trump protests in London Friday and thousands of people turned out for the demonstration.

A paraglider flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the resort that read “Trump: Well Below Par” on Friday night in response to his immigration and environmental stance. The president reportedly retreated inside as the banner waved overhead. The Police were informed of the Greenpeace protest 10 minutes beforehand.

A statement on the incident read, “As the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot.”