The showstopper is American pies

It’s pie week on the Great British Baking Show, and pie seems to have a broader definition than most Americans imagine. Hosts Mel and Sue announce that we are midway through the competition and though pie sounds like a fairly easy category to tackle, judges Mary and Paul will throw some curveballs to challenge the bakers.

Vulture shared their perspective on the signature bake which was a Wellington (not often thought of as a pie in the traditional sense), but it did not have to be beef, it could contain another meat or protein. There were a few rules, the usual no soggy bottom applies, the pastry must be laminated, and the meat must be cooked.

Cathryn decided to do a “Full English” Wellington which is a mix of her own creation.

“Wellington is a “glorified sausage roll,” complete with eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms, and black pudding.”

Ryan and Brendan have opted for a fish Wellingtons, Danny a vegetarian pie, Manisha went with lamb, and Sarah-Jane chose the traditional beef. Several do very well in terms of flavor but had problems, including the lamb which features rosemary and mint but had an undercooked crust (read: raw).

Paul Hollywood agrees that Danny did a good job with his vegetarian Wellington, but says it’s missing something.

“There’s not much about it,” he says. “I think it’s missing something.”

Yep. It’s missing meat. And Sarah-Jane’s traditional beef Wellington is a mess because the beef was room temperature and seems to have melted along with the butter in the dough. Sarah-Jane is crushed.

Onto the technical challenge which is ” a hand-raised pie, made with hot-water crust and stuffed with chicken, bacon, and apricot.” But this is the Great British Baking Show, so there must be a twist. There are no molds allowed, so bakers must use a wooden dolly (looks like a doorknob) to mold a warm pastry. This is a lost method that not many people use, and with no instructions, trouble awaits. The secret seems to be chilling the dough and heavily oiling the dollies. This is a problem for almost everyone and particularly frustrating for John who is missing his tins.

Why use a stupid thing like this when you can use tins? We’re not in the 1600s now; let’s face it.”

Last of all is the showstopper, which is American pies, giving Paul the opportunity to diss American pies.

“To be honest, most of the American pies I’ve had before, I wouldn’t go back for another one. To make a good American pie, you almost have to make it British.”

Away from the contestants, Paul and Mary discuss that all but two bakers are in peril, and this showstopper is make-or-break for them. There are several of the usual suspects, including a pumpkin pie, peanut butter pie, sweet potato pie, and key lime pie.

Manisha has a disaster, as her crust breaks and she tries to glue it with sugar and meringue. This does not work. Ryan, on the other hand, does what Mary calls “sheer perfection” with his key lime pie with crystallized ginger. Manisha is voted out of the tent, and Ryan’s pie is so good, he is the star baker.