Kim Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy In White Chanel Bikini

Kim Kardashian is showing off her toned abs in her latest Instagram photo. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a brand new snapshot of herself to her social media account on Friday, and fans couldn’t get over how great she looked.

According to a July 14 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian rocked a white Chanel bikini in the photo. The mother-of-three wore her long hair down and in waves and held her phone in one hand. Kim’s bikini also boasted the Chanel name and logo on the front.

Kardashian has been showing off her flat tummy all summer. Earlier this week, she stepped out with her husband, Kanye West, and her oldest two children, daughter North and son Saint, wearing a pair of black track pants and a matching crop top. She also recently hit the beach wearing a skimpy bikini to do some yoga in the sand with a few girlfriends, all of whom were wearing matching bikinis.

Kim Kardashian has also been documenting her workouts via social media for her fans, and it seems she’s been working very hard to keep up with her famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who have also been showing off their stunning bikini bodies all summer long.

Wyd A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 13, 2018 at 8:56pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim recently posted a throwback photo of herself from 2007 on her Instagram account and many fans began to attack her for her changing looks over the years. Kardashian’s followers immediately began to comment about how different she looks now and how she looked better when she was a natural beauty, insisting that she’s had plastic surgery procedures to achieve her current look.

Kim Kardashian revealed that the picture was taken at a time when she didn’t know about hair extension and fake eyelashes. However, some fans believed it was also from a time before she began to have work done to alter her appearance.

One fan commented that Kim had didn’t know about plastic surgery back then either, hinting that Kardashian’s changing looks were because of things like Botox, fillers, and surgery. “Go back to the old Kim. Your natural beauty was glowing,” another fan stated on the photograph. “She looks like real person here,” a third person wrote.

It seems that Kim Kardashian’s looks are ever changing, and at the moment she is in a phase of life where her fitness is very important to her. Kim has never been shy about showing off her body and continues to do so on social media.