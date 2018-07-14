‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Preview: Does Nick Finally Defeat Victor?

Twists and turns shock everybody in Genoa City next week!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings a week of twists and turns to a shocking storyline for Genoa City residents as Victor tries to end his war with J.T. once and for all.

J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) returned to Genoa City and promptly reunited with his ex Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Far from being a fairytale, their relationship turned into a nightmare as J.T. started to abuse her. Plus, J.T. had an ulterior motive. He was there to investigate Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) for Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Things went sideways quickly. J.T. tried to kill Victor twice and failed. Ultimately, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) ended up hitting him in the head with a fireplace poker, and she thought she killed him. Nikki, along with Victoria, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and Sharon (Sharon Case) rolled J.T.’s body into a rug and buried him in an unmarked grave in Chancellor Park.

The end, right? Except it wasn’t the end. Recently, a man fitting J.T.’s description showed up using J.T.’s credit cards and had been spotted on security cameras and by eyewitnesses near Genoa City. The women panicked. Then, J.T. showed up right outside Sharon’s house nearly scaring Nikki and Sharon to death. Plus, somebody leaked information about Newman Enterprises and Victor to the press causing severe damage. Somebody who could only be J.T., according to Victor.

Next week on #YR, relationships blossom and tables turn! pic.twitter.com/SsVO1nf0QX — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 13, 2018

Now, after an unknown number texted him, Victor is meeting with a man he thinks is J.T. in a dark alley — alone. While spoilers show that man ends up being Nick (Joshua Morrow) with a mask that looks like J.T., it looks like there’s more to the storyline next week as new twists and turns promise that “you can’t keep a bad man down.”

Is the J.T. mask trick all there is to it? For once, it looks like Nick bested his father. He exposed Victor’s illness, made Victor look crazy, caused Newman Enterprises to lose clients, and the very best of all, regained full custody of his son, Christian. However, there’s no way that’s it. More must come. Perhaps it’s in the form of a confession from Sharon about killing and burying J.T., which would mean once again, Nick loses out on love. Or, maybe J.T. really somehow managed to live through everything and sneak back into Genoa City while Nick kept everybody distracted.

