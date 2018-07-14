‘Perfectionist’ Kris Jenner ‘Not Easy’ To Work For Says Kardashian Family Nanny

Pam Behan, former nanny to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian during the 1990’s has revealed to People some shocking details about what it was like to work for one of the most famous families in America before they were famous, including how it was “not easy” to nanny the children under matriarch Kris Jenner during her five-year term working in the Kardashian household.

Behan was, at least at one point, a closely trusted member of the Kardashian family who was tasked with maintaining the daily schedules of the then-young Kardashian siblings.

Of course, being their nanny for five years of some of the most formative times of their lives, Behan was witness to some of the Kardashian’s most significant milestones in their young lives. Such things included but were not limited to Kim’s first date, Kris Jenner’s relationship with Caitlyn Jenner before she publicly came out as transgender, and even the notorious chase O.J. Simpson gave Los Angeles Police in a white Ford Bronco.

Although Behan maintains that she still most definitely adores the Kardashian siblings, she does admit that Kris Jenner was a demanding boss to work under and that she had very specific and defined ideas about how everything should be done.

On an upcoming episode of Scandal Made Me Famous, the former Kardashian nanny shares some stories about working for Jenner.

“I liked Kris and I respected her for many reasons,” Behan says about the famed mother of six. “She was not easy to work for because she was a perfectionist and she expected perfection.”

Behan continued by saying “On a daily basis, when she has a very long list and you’re fighting L.A. traffic and taking kids to their events, and maybe possibly not everything on the list gets done. There were a few moments where I got an earful.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Jenner was, according to Behan, even in the mindset back then that her children must become famous and succeed in their endeavors, so she provided her former nanny with strict rules and regimented schedules for the children. Of course, things don’t always go as planned, and Behan was not ashamed to admit that her former boss had even driven her to tears before.

“At first, I used to be just crushed when she would speak to me like that,” she says. “But she vents, she speaks what’s on her mind. She wasn’t easy to work for, but I did enjoy my job.”

The Kardashian-related episode of Scandal Made Me Famous airs on Saturday, July 14 on the Reelz Channel.