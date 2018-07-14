Pregnant Pippa Middleton Debuts New Hair Trend At Wimbledon

Mom-to-be departs from her usual no fuss style for day of tennis.

It’s no secret that Pippa Middleton shares sister Kate Middleton’s love of tennis. Yesterday, a pregnant Pippa and her husband James Matthews attended Wimbledon.

According to a People report, the expecting couple set center court wearing matching Rayban sunglasses. Matthews dressed in a summer jacket paired with tailored, navy dress slacks while Middleton donned a drop waist dress with puffy sleeves with a green pattern printed on it. The outfit showed off the mother-to-be’s growing baby bump. Plus, Middleton secured her hair back in a low ponytail with a french braid woven at either side of her head.

The Inquisitr reported that Pippa Middleton attended Wimbledon last week with her brother James Middleton. On that occasion, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge and likely future Queen of England stunned in a summery white eyelet sundress. Last week, she kept her hair down on loose waves around her shoulders. Her more recent hairstyle kept her brunette locks out of her face as she enjoyed watching the game she loves so much.

Meanwhile, Pippa’s sister Kate Middleton attended Day 12 of the tennis tournament with Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, according to the Inquisitr. The new sisters-in-law cheered on U.S. tennis star Serena Williams who came up against Angelique Kerber.

Speaking of Williams, in her weekly Waitrose column, Pippa recently wrote that the elite athlete is one of her fitness inspirations for keeping fit throughout her pregnancy. Pippa wrote, “I’ve been a tennis fan since childhood, as player and spectator, and have been keen to continue playing safely throughout pregnancy.”

She went on to explain, “Take Serena Williams. She famously proved that women can play a high level of tennis from two months (when she won the 2017 Australian Open) up to eight months. Few of us can relate to this elite excellence, but if you’re a healthy, well-trained player with an uncomplicated pregnancy there’s no reason why you can’t continue a good level of tennis.”

In her column, the expectant mother and tennis lover did mention that women who weren’t tennis players before becoming pregnant should not take up the game after becoming pregnant.

In all, it looks like Pippa Middleton is enjoying a healthy and fit pregnancy and continuing to participate in things she loves including going to watch professional tennis while she awaits the birth of her first child. Her sister Kate, who gave birth to her third child in April, provided a great example to follow.