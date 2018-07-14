Melania Pays Fashionable Homage To Jackie O. As Trump Family Arrives In Scotland

Looking very graceful and well put together as she joined husband Donald Trump in embarking on their Scotland tour, Melania shows poise and a classic taste in fashion.

In an ensemble that was described as channeling the late Jackie Onassis, the former First Lady of the United States who served by the side of the iconic John F. Kennedy, onlookers were treated to Melania’s best fashion – according to Yahoo! Lifestyle – as she embarked on the Scotland leg of her trip, accompanied by her husband President Trump.

Coming off a frenetically-paced trip that took place over the past two days in which Melania and Donald managed to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May at her country residence of Chequers in addition to the great honor of being able to take tea with Queen Elizabeth II herself, the Trumps now find themselves at a much more leisurely pace as they tour the beautiful attractions of Scotland.

As she deplaned from Air Force One alongside President Trump, Melania was clad in a very fashion forward army green Burberry coat, selected perfectly to meet her trim figure, and cropped khaki pants. Broadly oversized sunglasses shaded her eyes, while her accessories were limited to an ivory and gold scarf from high-end designer Hermes, as well as a striking tan handbag from the wildly popular Birkin brand.

Birkin handbags are all the rage currently amongst collectors, with limited editions accruing a surplus value of nearly 15 percent year over year. Some of the handbags from the couture design house can fetch in excess of a quarter-million dollars.

Completing the ensemble were a pair of towering heels from Manolo Blahnik, taupe and elegant in their aesthetic appeal.

Will Oliver / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Melania has wowed audiences on this European excursion. She has been widely praised for her decorum and etiquette in public appearances while visiting the UK, according to CNN. Her fashion choices have also been stunning to those who follow the industry, her flowing golden gown the star of the show during the black-tie dinner held at Blenheim Palace, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

On Friday, before the Trump’s flight to Scotland, Melania wore a gorgeous color-blocked dress from Spice Girl turned fashionista Victoria Beckham’s collection, a whirling variety of hues including orange, burgundy, beige, and navy. The snugly fitted dress flirted about the First Lady’s knees, flaring out perfectly. Melania donned the summer dress, pairing it with a set of Christian Louboutin stilettos while attending the Royal Hospital Chelsea as part of an envoy with Philip May, husband to the British PM.

Melania Trump has made her mark in the world of fashion and modeling and appears set to be secure in her attempt to be making history as a vocal advocate for healthy living and well-being according to her personal “Be Best” campaign, promoted by her in person and supported by The White House.