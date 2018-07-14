The Simple Parenting Trick Prince William Is Using Was Taught To Him By Late Mom Princess Diana

Prince William is parenting his children just like his late mother Princess Diana by using this simple trick that helps his young royal clan endure even the most difficult of family situations.

The new father may have his hands full with three children under the age of 4-years-old, but People Magazine reported he uses a tactic employed by his late mother to create a happy home for Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte; he always gets down on their level to speak to them.

“[William] can do all the things that he thinks are important for family life and make sure that his children have that loving, caring, fun home that his mother was trying to create,” said a royal source to People Magazine.

Both Princes William and Harry have noted that they hope to be like their mother as a parent by learning how to be not only a disciplinarian but “naughty” as well. In a video promoting Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, a documentary that aired on HBO, William and Harry recalled their mother “was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun,” as noted by People. “She understood that there was a real life outside of Palace walls.”

Harry then playfully called his mother “one of the naughtiest parents.”

Princess Diana was very hands-on with her children, despite Princes William and Harry’s life in a royal system where nannies normally took charge of a child’s daily routines.

People Magazine noted that during royal outings with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William always holds their hands, and “gets down on their level to explain their surroundings to them during high-profile events.”

This was something Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, always did with her children and her son seems to be following her lead, allowing his children to feel involved in each situation, whether formal or informal.

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive / Getty Images

People also reported that Prince William talks to his children about their late grandmother and that he and wife Kate Middleton have “filled their home” with photos of the “People’s Princess” as a way for the children to feel closer to her.

“At all these landmark moments, [William’s] mother is missing, and it’s sad,” the source said to People. “But they are creating their own legacy now. [William] is a very good father,” the source continued. “As his own father has been. [Charles] has been a very good father to those boys and they’re very, very fond of him.”