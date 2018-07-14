Bikini-Clad Hilaria Baldwin Flaunts Weight Loss While Doing Handstand Pushups

Hilaria Baldwin spotlighted her fit bikini body and impressive post-baby weight loss while doing a handstand push-up and simultaneously drinking water from a straw.
In the video clip posted to Instagram, Hilaria shows off her flat abs and toned arms in a pink bikini bottom and white bandeau top. Looking at her youthful, sensational figure, you’d never guess that Baldwin just gave birth to her fourth child less than two months ago.
The New York yoga instructor is the wife of actor Alec Baldwin. Hilaria lost all the baby weight in record time after each of her four pregnancies.
Hilaria: Stay Active While Pregnant
Baldwin attributed her rapid post-baby weight loss to a healthy diet and regular workouts while pregnant. Unlike fellow celebrity mom Kim Kardashian — who gained 70 pounds during each of her two pregnancies — Hilaria did not gain excess weight and stayed active during gestation.
“I am somebody who is in shape before I get pregnant,” Baldwin told Us Weekly. “I get bigger when I’m pregnant, but I stay in pregnant-shape and I work really hard to be really strong and keep my circulation going.”
In addition to following a mostly-vegan diet during her pregnancies, Hilaria also exercised every day, alternating between walking, lifting light weights, yoga workouts, and calisthenics.
Today’s post may seem a bit silly, but, if you look closely, im attempting to drink from a reusable straw…way hard in a handstand ????! I learned embarrassingly recently how bad straws are for our planet. I have completely eliminated plastic straws from our home, and, for a while now, we have been using metal, glass, and occasionally paper versions. We really need to get serious about this issue. It doesn’t stop with straws, but it sure is a good place to start. I have been so inspired by people such a @adriangrenier , @lonelywhale , and @unenvironment who are educating, inspiring, and spreading the word. We all add up…so a little goes a long way. And, poco a poco, it becomes second nature to go as plastic free as possible. ???? #wegotthis2018 #stopsucking
Hilaria said people are constantly amazed at how quickly she regained her pre-baby bikini body, but she said staying fit while pregnant is the secret.
9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength. I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy. Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body. You have been through so much and created something so precious. Know that day by day, movement by movement, you will regain your strength and feel amazing. #wegotthis2018
Many people think that because Hilaria is a yoga teacher, she’s always gung-ho about exercise, but she said that’s not true.
Like everyone else, she has days when she doesn’t want to leave the couch, as the Inquisitr previously reported.
“Showing up is the most difficult challenge,” she said. “I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved.”
Hilaria Baldwin says she ate some fish to get extra protein when she was pregnant but otherwise sticks to a mostly vegan diet. The brunette beauty revealed on Instagram that she became a vegetarian when she was 5-years-old.
At age 20, Hilaria gave up dairy and recently pivoted to a vegan diet. Her favorite vegan snacks include quinoa chips, organic granola bars, and hummus.
Baldwin said she doesn’t believe in deprivation or starvation but makes a point to never overeat.
I am having such a different summer than last year. These pics are taken roughly a year apart. We were waiting for #LeoAngel during these hot months in 2016. People will ask me all the time what my regimen is after having a baby. I'll tell you: it's nothing crazy. It's about balance and consistency. People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert. They judgingly assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only????. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don't eat more than is good for my body. I also will try to move daily and get in more intense (yet efficient) workouts 4-5 times a week. I basically treat my body with care and respect…this is why it goes back to close to what it was pre-babies (it will never be the same…and, as all parents know: well worth the sacrifice ❤️). I write about this in my book #thelivingclearlymethod (link in profile) I have dedicated myself to yoga and health because I have such tremendous respect for the human body. And I want to teach other people to feel good and be comfortable in their skin. I hold for everyone the belief that it is possible and very much attainable. If we don't have our health, we don't have much. Life is tremendous and we should live it to its fullest. Feeling good and strong is essential. It has nothing to do with looking a certain way. This is not vanity. This is cooking up a recipe of health. How you end up looking is a side effect of focusing on treating your body and soul well. Put in certain ingredients: working out, happiness, eating whole foods, sleeping, dedicating yourself to a purpose in life that you feel proud about, finding balance, dealing better with stress, perspective, love, kindness… I believe if we incorporate these ingredients into our lives on a regular basis, we find health and happiness. So: with all this rambling, I encourage you to think less about what you look like (so stressful), and focus on if you are putting healthy ingredients into your life…the food, the exercise, the right people, the right experiences…they all add up into your life story. And you are so worth it.
Hilaria’s daily workouts typically alternate between yoga workouts, walking, running, body-sculpting, and light weightlifting. A little bit of exercise is better than nothing, she said.