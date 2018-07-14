Bikini-Clad Hilaria Baldwin Flaunts Weight Loss While Doing Handstand Pushups

The superfit mom-of-four lost all her baby less than two months after giving birth.

Hilaria Baldwin spotlighted her fit bikini body and impressive post-baby weight loss while doing a handstand push-up and simultaneously drinking water from a straw.

In the video clip posted to Instagram, Hilaria shows off her flat abs and toned arms in a pink bikini bottom and white bandeau top. Looking at her youthful, sensational figure, you’d never guess that Baldwin just gave birth to her fourth child less than two months ago.

The New York yoga instructor is the wife of actor Alec Baldwin. Hilaria lost all the baby weight in record time after each of her four pregnancies.

Hilaria: Stay Active While Pregnant

Baldwin attributed her rapid post-baby weight loss to a healthy diet and regular workouts while pregnant. Unlike fellow celebrity mom Kim Kardashian — who gained 70 pounds during each of her two pregnancies — Hilaria did not gain excess weight and stayed active during gestation.

“I am somebody who is in shape before I get pregnant,” Baldwin told Us Weekly. “I get bigger when I’m pregnant, but I stay in pregnant-shape and I work really hard to be really strong and keep my circulation going.”

In addition to following a mostly-vegan diet during her pregnancies, Hilaria also exercised every day, alternating between walking, lifting light weights, yoga workouts, and calisthenics.

Hilaria said people are constantly amazed at how quickly she regained her pre-baby bikini body, but she said staying fit while pregnant is the secret.

Many people think that because Hilaria is a yoga teacher, she’s always gung-ho about exercise, but she said that’s not true.

Like everyone else, she has days when she doesn’t want to leave the couch, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Showing up is the most difficult challenge,” she said. “I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved.”

Hilaria Baldwin says she ate some fish to get extra protein when she was pregnant but otherwise sticks to a mostly vegan diet. The brunette beauty revealed on Instagram that she became a vegetarian when she was 5-years-old.

At age 20, Hilaria gave up dairy and recently pivoted to a vegan diet. Her favorite vegan snacks include quinoa chips, organic granola bars, and hummus.

Baldwin said she doesn’t believe in deprivation or starvation but makes a point to never overeat.

Hilaria’s daily workouts typically alternate between yoga workouts, walking, running, body-sculpting, and light weightlifting. A little bit of exercise is better than nothing, she said.