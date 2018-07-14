Kris Jenner, 62, Wears A Revealing Leopard Print Bikini On Vacation With Boyfriend Cory Gamble

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner is still going strong with boyfriend Cory Gamble. The mother of six stripped down to a leopard print bikini aboard a luxurious yacht. The Daily Mail published the photos and reported that the famous momager was letting her hair down on Tommy Hilfiger’s yacht in Capri, Italy.

Kris Jenner was joined by Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo as she vacationed with longtime boyfriend Cory Gamble.

Jenner showed off her fit and curvy physique in the cleavage-baring bikini with her 37-year-old boyfriend opting to go topless as he went for a swim on the Hilfiger yacht.

Kris Jenner openly admits to having cosmetic surgery to maintain her youthful appearance. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager opted for a facelift and has spoken about getting botox and fillers.

While her children are known for taking seductive selfies on their social media, Kris Jenner’s Instagram feed is primarily dedicated to her children and grandchildren. The momager occasionally shares selfies with her 20 million followers.

A recent Forbes article reported that Jenner’s youngest daughter Kylie is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire in America. The Forbes editorial notes that Kris handles the Kylie Cosmetics business operations and receives 10 percent management fee for her efforts as with all her multimillionaire children.

Jenner congratulated her daughter on Twitter and praised her work ethic.

“My beauty on the cover of Forbes! I am SO proud of you Kylie Jenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion. It brings me so much joy to watch you continue to make your Kylie Cosmetics dreams a reality!!”

Kris Jenner strips down to a skimpy leopard print bikini in Italy https://t.co/dWRu0noFgb @DailyMailCeleb — Shilo Allan Walter Wilson (@WilsonShilo) July 14, 2018

Kris Jenner had a revealing interview on Fox series OBJECTified, which airs this Sunday where she described her journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur and reality TV star.

The 62-year-old spoke candidly about her biggest regrets, one of which was having an affair during her marriage to Robert Kardashian, according to Page Six.

Kylie Jenner's mother, Kris, got paid $17M by her daughter in the past yearhttps://t.co/Zf8T1s4oW4 #SelfMadeWomen pic.twitter.com/wVJx9CzcBb — Forbes (@Forbes) July 11, 2018

Jenner also recalled when her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., filed for divorce which lost her access to the funds in her credit card. “I didn’t have anything,” she told OBJECTified, host Harvey Levin. “I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.'”

Robert Kardashian was an attorney and successful businessman, who gained national attention as O.J Simpson’s friend and attorney during the infamous murder trial. He died at age 59 of esophageal cancer in 2003 only two months after his diagnosis.

Kris Jenner has an estimated net worth of $60 million.