The Hull of ‘Boaty McBoatface’, AKA ‘RRS Sir David Attenborough’, Launches Into The River Mersey

Boaty McBoatface, more properly known as the RRS Sir David Attenborough, begins the next phase of its life today as the hull is launched into the River Mersey. This appearance in Liverpool will be the debut of Boaty McBoatface, as shipbuilders prepare to finish work on the vessel in a wet basin. When completed, this will be the biggest civilian ship built in the U.K. in over 30 years.

How does a boat get two names? The answer is fairly simple, it doesn’t have two names. At the time of the ship’s conception, an online contest was launched allowing people to vote on what the ship should be named, with the most popular name being the winner. As often happens on the Internet, contests like that come up with some unexpected results, and this time was no different. The overwhelming winning name was Boaty McBoatface. However, they were not going to allow that to be the official name of one of Her Majesty’s ships, hence the official name of the RSS Sir David Attenborough. Although Boaty McBoatface is in no way an official moniker, it caught on and has affectionately become the ship’s AKA. Government minister, Jo Johnson, did, however, have a bit of a soft spot for the name and allowed the Attenborough’s submersible to bear the name Boaty McBoatface.

Matt Cardy / Getty

The ship, officially named after the world renown naturalist, will be used for polar research by the British Antarctic Survey and marks the biggest investment in polar science by the U.K. since the 1980s. According to the BBC, the vessel will be the crown jewel in the U.K.’s polar research project, which has been funded with better than £200 million investment. It is expected the research carried out on Boaty McBoatface will yield invaluable data regarding climate research, pollution, biodiversity, information regarding the ozone layer, and the ability to carry out countless other research projects.

The U.K. has regularly been regarded as one of the world leaders in polar science since its earliest days. In recent years, the demand and need for more information in the area has prompted several nations to expand their efforts into this field of research, and the launch of the RRS Sir David Attenborough will make the U.K. the world leader in the wake of the current U.S. administration cutting research funding into the field of polar science.

Sir David Attenborough, who will be on site for the unveiling, told The Guardian, something he has consistently stressed the importance of continuing research in the field of polar science and associated disciplines.

“Britain began exploring the Antarctic over a century ago, when it seemed to be an empty wilderness of little importance to the world as a whole. Now we recognise that what happens at the poles is of the greatest importance to everyone, everywhere.”

Sir David Attenborough rose to a position of worldwide recognition in part due to his work on wildlife films, has more recently become outspoken regarding plastic and the damage it does to the ecosystem. His views on this can be seen in last year’s Blue Planet II, which was the most-watched show in the U.K. and has had millions of viewers online. Sir David recounts how as a child, plastic was regarded as something akin to a miracle, and how now it is the scourge of the planet, detailing the devastation it wreaks on ecosystems.

The launch of the hull was open to the public, and the event was livestreamed for those who could not make it.