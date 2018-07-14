Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Look Stylish As They Cheer On Meghan’s Friend Serena Williams At Wimbledon

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, looking amazing, settled in to attend Day 12 at Wimbledon together to cheer on Markle’s friend, world champion tennis player Serena Williams. This is their first public outing together without their princely husbands, reports The Sun. The ladies had choice seats in the Royal Box, right in front of royalty of the Wimbledon variety, Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, who have each won 20 combined Wimbledon titles.

“Both the Duchesses exuded Wimbledon chic, with Meghan teaming a loose-fitted blue and white-striped shirt – with wide-legged, high-waisted white trousers and a white straw boater. While mum-of-three Kate sported a black and white patterned midi dress with ruffle detail, teamed with nude heels and drop earrings.”

The match is the ladies final, and Williams will face off against Angelique Kerber. Not bad for the new mother, less than 10 months after undergoing an emergency cesarean when giving birth to her daughter and just five months after finishing maternity leave. She is only four tournaments into her comeback and now has now won 20 consecutive matches. If she’s victorious today, it would be her 21st, while also being her 24th grand slam title — a feat which would tie Margaret Court’s record. But that’s not something she wants to think about, nor does she want to limit herself. She’s hoping to win many more, after all, reports The Guardian. It would also be her ninth Wimbledon win.

As for the two Duchesses, the ladies were shown around by Chairman of the AELTC Philip Brook and his wife Gill. They met and greets a long line of ball boys and ball girls, who were excited to get the chance to greet royalty. They also met with some of the club’s junior tennis players. But of course, the most exciting part of the day for Markle is to support her good friend, who also attended her wedding to Prince Harry.

Williams told reporters this week, according to The Sun, “We always had a wonderful friendship. Every year for a couple years she comes out to Wimbledon, has supported me… Now she’s supporting me in a different role but our friendship is still exactly the same.”

Another interesting fact about today’s match is that if Williams wins, she would be the first mother to do so since Australian Evonne Goolagong in 1980. It’s been a rough road for the tennis star, who developed blood clots in her lungs and abdomen after she had the emergency surgery. She still has to wear compression sleeves and tights while playing on the court.