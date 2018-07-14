Donald Trump Used ‘Word-For-Word White Supremacist Propaganda’ On European Immigrants, Political Writer Says

Trump had claimed that immigration was causing Europe to lose its 'culture.'

Donald Trump is being accused of using “word for word white supremacist propaganda” for his statements that immigration is causing Europe to lose its “culture,” a political operative claims.

In an interview with the U.K.’s Sun newspaper, Trump made a remark that an influx of immigrants was destroying Europe’s culture that drew immediate controversy for mirroring remarks made by white nationalists.

“I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it’s never going to be what it was and I don’t mean that in a positive way,” Trump said. “So I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad.”

“I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist 10 or 15 years ago. Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame.”

The comments were seized on by Charles Johnson, the founder of the political site Little Green Footballs. He noted that Trump’s phrasing matched the same way white supremacists refer to immigrants of color, claiming that these groups are destroying white “culture” with their presence.

Johnson has frequently taken on the racist statements of Donald Trump. During the 2016 campaign, it was Johnson who discovered that a fake “Black Crimes” graphic Trump shared on Twitter actually originated with an open neo-Nazi, and that all of the states claiming blacks commit crime at a higher rate than whites were fabricated.

This is literally, word for word white supremacist propaganda. https://t.co/HZXENZfyIQ — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 13, 2018

As Vanity Fair noted, Trump’s comments were immediately praised by far-right groups that have shared white supremacist views in calling for an end to immigration. Generation Identity, a white nationalist group in the U.K., praised Trump for the remarks and wondered openly if the American president was an “Identitarian,” code for those who put white culture above all others.

Donald Trump’s Sun interview made waves more for his criticism of British Prime Minister Theresa May and his subsequent claim that he did not make that criticism. In the interview, Trump said that she ignored his advice on how to handle Brexit and that he was considering axing a proposed trade deal with the U.K., which he had originally offered as one of the major perks of the U.K. leaving the European Union. But the questionable remarks about immigration have also drawn criticism, especially in light of Trump’s past statements about Mexican immigrants being “rapists” and his policy that separated immigrant children from their parents.