‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of July 16: Bill Plots, Sally Investigates, & HTFT Fashion Show

New spoilers feature Bill who cannot believe his luck at Hope being pregnant.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 16 state that the soap opera will return to its fashion roots this week, with the build-up to the Hope For The Future fashion show taking center stage. According to She Knows Soaps, the modeling extravaganza will have an unexpected showstopper.

Monday, July 16

While B&B fans know that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) sent the threatening messages from Sally’s (Courtney Hope) laptop, Sally still needs to prove her innocence. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she pleads her innocence and insist that she has been framed.

Tuesday, July 17

It seems as if Sally knows who has been framing her in Tuesday, July 17 episode. Zoe wormed her way into Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) house by posing as a mural painter. She then had easy access to Sally’s laptop and could post the threatening notes. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, indicates that Sally will be so incensed that Wyatt will need to hold her back when “she lunges in anger at Zoe (Kiara Barnes).”

Xander (Adain Bradley) also connects the dots and realizes that Zoe worked at Wyatt’s house and has had contact with Emma.

Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) returns to help coordinate the fashion show, according to CBS Soaps In Depth.

Wednesday, July 18

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has not stopped campaigning for Hope (Annika Noelle) to be Liam’s (Scott Clifton) wife. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will try to convince Liam that Hope would be a better choice, rather than spending his life with Steffy.

Xander’s will be fed up with Zoe and he will remind her that she is no longer his girlfriend. Out of spite, Zoe then reveals his real identity to everyone.

Thursday, July 19

Besides Brooke, Liam, and Hope, there is at least one person who is absolutely thrilled that Hope is pregnant – Bill! Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will begin plotting to use the pregnancy to his advantage.

The fashion show is upon us, and everyone pulls together so that the fashion show can go off without a hitch. Pam’s sweetheart, Charlie Webber (Dick Christie), will also put in an appearance.

Friday, July 20

Justin (Aaron D. Spears) will go and see the fashion show in support of his niece, Emma (Nia Sioux), who did the choreography. However, Bill will ask him to do something that will cause him to have a conflict of emotions.

Thorne’s designs and Emma’s choreography will take center stage at the HTFT fashion show. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Friday’s cliffhanger episode will feature a shocking showstopper.