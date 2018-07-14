Ariana Grande Shows Off New Tattoo Of Pete Davidson’s Name On Her Ring Finger

The singer has at least six tattoos related to her new fiance.

Ariana Grande has added another permanent tribute to her fiancé, Pete Davidson, to her body. The “Dangerous Woman” singer showed off her latest nail art in a photo posted on Instagram, but all eyes were on the new tattoo on her ring finger, which marks her sixth tattoo in honor of her famous fiancé.

Grande’s manicurist posted the snap of her client’s Chanel-inspired manicure to her Nail Swag Instagram page, according to People. The photo shows Pete Davidson’s first name tattooed across Grande’s left-hand ring finger in dainty cursive lettering. The “Pete” tattoo is on the same finger as Grande’s 3-carat engagement ring, which cost a reported $93,000.

Grande’s new tattoo is part of an ongoing inkfest between the smitten superstars. Davidson reportedly has Grande’s initials, ‘AG,” tattooed on his hand, and last month the Saturday Night Live funnyman got a tattoo of a black bunny mask which certainly seems to channel Grande’s cover art for her Dangerous Woman album.

In addition, People reports the lovebirds boast matching cloud tattoos on their middle fingers as well as matching right-hand tats that say “REBORN” and “H2GKMO,” the latter of which references Grande’s go-to acronym, “Honest to God, knock me out.” Grande also got a tattoo to honor her fiancé’s late father, Scott Davidson, an NYC firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001 when the future SNL star was just 7-years-old.

You can see the photo of Ariana Grande’s latest tribute to Pete Davidson in the post from her New York City manicurist below.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged last month after just one month of dating. Amid the couple’s whirlwind romance, a steady stream of body art has been spawned by the 24-year-old lovebirds, despite the fact that Davidson’s own tattoo artist tried to stop the comic from getting any more ink related to Ariana.

In an interview with Page Six, Davidson’s tattoo artist Jon Mesa said he warned the SNL star against getting any more girlfriend tats, but the comic clearly isn’t listening to his advice.

“I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife,'” Mesa told Page Six. “Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Pete Davidson recently had Mesa cover up a tattoo dedicated to Davidson’s former girlfriend Cazzie David, but he seems to be rolling the dice regarding his relationship with Ariana Grande.