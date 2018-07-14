NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder Could Benefit Most From Trade To Magic Or Suns, ‘Fansided’ Suggests

Schroder is now one of three point guards on the Atlanta Hawks' roster, following their acquisition of Trae Young in the 2018 NBA Draft and their recent trade for Jeremy Lin.

Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder hasn’t been mentioned in many trade rumors, but multiple reports since last month have suggested that he might be on his way out of the team. In June, the Hawks swung a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that allowed them to effectively select the Oklahoma Sooners’ freshman sensation Trae Young fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. Earlier this week, Atlanta brought in a veteran mentor for Young when they traded for Jeremy Lin, giving the Hawks three starting-caliber point guards.

The Hawks’ recent acquisitions could ironically leave Schroder as the odd man out, and while rumors hinting at specific transactions have been scant, a new report from Fansided suggested two particularly attractive potential destinations for the German point guard – the Orlando Magic or the Phoenix Suns.

According to Fansided’s Jonathan Macri, finding a good place for Dennis Schroder to be traded to is a bit challenging, considering the possible impracticality of trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks as insurance in case Eric Bledsoe walks in free agency in 2019, or to the Detroit Pistons as a replacement for the injury-prone Reggie Jackson. Macri opined that teaming Schroder with superstar Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could result in “spacing issues,” and that trading him to the Blake Griffin-led Pistons could be counterproductive, as Schroder has “little value without the ball in his hands.”

Moving on to the two teams who may have the biggest need for a starting point guard, Fansided wrote that Dennis Schroder could be traded to either the Orlando Magic or Phoenix Suns in deals that could have the teams executing salary dumps. For the former team, Fansided suggested that the Magic could unload center Timofey Mozgov, who has two years and $32 million remaining on his contract, and for the latter, the publication proposed that the Suns give up either veteran center Tyson Chandler’s contract or the remaining $30 million on point guard Brandon Knight’s deal. In both proposed trades, the Magic and the Suns would have to give up a few future draft picks to the Hawks, Fansided added.

Prior to the Fansided report, Clutch Points also posited that Dennis Schroder could be traded elsewhere, considering that the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly intent on keeping Jeremy Lin on the lineup and building Trae Young as the “franchise cornerstone,” per a previous tweet from David Aldridge of NBA.com. Although Schroder is only 24-years-old, and coming off a season where he averaged more than 19 points and six assists a game, Clutch Points noted that interest in the young point guard has been “icy” so far due to legal issues connected to his alleged role in a felony battery case last year.