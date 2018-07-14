‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Fri. July 13: Bill Visits Steffy After Wyatt’s News, Hope Pleads With Liam

Bill learns that Hope is pregnant.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, July 13 features Bill (Don Diamont) who found out that Hope is pregnant. Bill went over to the beach house to apologize to Wyatt (Darin Brooks), according to She Knows Soaps. Wyatt was shocked that his father would even think to apologize but it seems as if Bill may be sincere since he promised not to take the beach house away and offered him his job back at Spencer Publications. He also told Wyatt that he promises to respects his relationship with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) since they have a daughter and will be married shortly.

Wyatt then spilled the beans that Hope is pregnant, and father and son share a drink. He told his father that nothing is certain since the news, but Liam called the pregnancy a blessing. Bill pointed out that Steffy must be hurt, but Wyatt warned him not to start obsessing over her again. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Bill remarked that he would like to know what the “walking ping-pong ball” would do next.

Bill went to the cliff house and Steffy reluctantly let him in. He let her know that he knows about the situation she now finds herself in now that Hope is pregnant. He told her that he was there because he cared for her. Steffy was having none of it and told him that his caring was like a poison and may have cost her her family. They argue about who Liam will choose, but Steffy is certain that he will stay with her and Kelly.

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) told Liam that Sally (Courtney Hope) was behind the threats to Hope. Bold and the Beautiful recap states Liam was shocked to hear the news and did not think that Sally would hurt Hope. They were glad that Liam is still in Sally’s life and note that Sally claimed that she was innocent. Katie was especially worried that Wyatt and Sally seem to be getting closer.

Zoe (Nia Sioux) showed Xander (Adain Bradley) her dance moves. He compliments her on her dancing, but it is Pam (Alley Mills) who steals the show when she bursts in and busts a move off her own. Later, Zoe sneaks in and hides behind some clothes. The interns kiss while Zoe watches. She whispers a warning to Emma.

“Get your hands off him. Stop it right now.”

Hope also approached Liam and they talk about the pregnancy. She has morning sickness and Liam sympathized with her. She confessed to having had an argument with Steffy. She believes that Liam cannot be happy with Steffy because she slept with his father. He deserves another option as he has a beautiful soul. He pointed out that despite their one-night-stand, he would have returned to Steffy but for his father’s meddling. Hope asserted that Liam’s future is with her and their baby. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.