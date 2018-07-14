6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Falls Through Ceiling, Awakens Man Sleeping In Bed

A “panicked” twentysomething from upstate New York got a seriously scary wake-up call.

Some people need the loud buzz of an alarm clock to wake them up in the morning. Others prefer a loved one or a precious pet help them rise and shine each day. And many people like to hear their favorite tunes first thing in the a.m. to help them start the day on a positive note.

One way a person definitely does not want to be woken up, though, is by a large snake falling onto their bed from the floor above.

Unfortunately, this happened to one man in upstate New York’s Oswego County in late June.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed this week that Environmental Conservation Police Officer Matt Foster responded to the “panicked” call on June 29 and found a six-foot-long red-tailed boa constrictor in the bedroom of a Pulaski, New York, apartment.

After investigating, Foster determined that the snake belonged to the person who lived in the apartment above the sleeping man. It had escaped its enclosure, somehow found its way into the ceiling, and fell through a tile, which also landed on the bed.

Since it is legal to possess that particular kind of snake in New York state, the boa constrictor was returned to its owner.

The shocked twentysomething-year-old man, who has not been named, was reportedly unharmed by the snake.

The landlord, Lauri Lamica, said she was “miffed” when she found out what had happened in her apartment building.

“I have a no pets policy,” she told the website Syracuse.com.

Lamica added that the snake’s owner had recently been evicted and was not in the apartment at the time of the incident.

The young man the snake cozied up with had previously told the landlord that “something was moving in the ceiling,” she said.

He had only been living in the apartment, his very first, for a few months.

Fivespots / Shutterstock

“The idea of a snake falling out from the ceiling and landing on a sleeping individual is terrifying and fascinating to a lot of people because many have a fear of snakes,” Lamica said. “The thought of waking up in a pitch-black room after a snake landed on you is unbelievable.”

According to Reptiles magazine, the red-tailed boa constrictor usually measures between six- and 12-feet-long and can live for more than 20 years.

Often found in humid tropical forests in northern and central South America, the “voracious eaters” dine on rodents and birds — not sleeping humans.