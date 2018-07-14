‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday July 12: Hope & Steffy Fight For Liam, Sally Fired, Wyatt Floored

It seems as if Hope and Steffy have learned to fight for their man, just like their mothers.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, July 12 states that Sally (Courtney Hope) tried to convince Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) and Katie (Heather Tom) that she was not the person who had posted those messages to Hope (Annika Noelle) on the HTFT website. However, the pair stated that a top IT expert had traced the threats to her IP address.

According to Soap Central, Katie couldn’t believe that Sally treated Eric this way after he had given her a job. Sally thought that these threats were very tame for a serious stalker. She believed that Katie and Thorne had singled her out because she was an easy target. They told her to prove that she hadn’t done it, but she couldn’t. Thorne fired Sally, but Sally said that the real culprit was still out there because she had not done it.

Liam (Scott Clifton) was at Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) place. He told his brother that Hope was expecting his child. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, he was stunned and wanted to know how Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was handling the news. Liam assured him that she was handling it. They talked about how Liam has gone back and forth between the two women for years because Liam loves both. He could not confirm which way he is leaning and doesn’t know who he will choose. He does not want either of them getting hurt, and Wyatt points out that there are two children involved now and said that the situation is even more complicated now. Liam sees Hope’s pregnancy as a blessing.

Liam turns to Wyatt for brotherly advice regarding his new duty to his two families. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HpsEEyshOy #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FkeIQKIHTQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 12, 2018

Hope arrived at Steffy’s house wanting to talk. Steffy admitted that the pregnancy news came as a shock but it doesn’t change anything because they were still going to get married and live with their little girl. She told Hope that they still shared a bed and Liam still took care of their daughter. Hope felt that her baby also deserved a family and that while Liam was taking time out to think, she would fight for him and not just hand him over to Steffy.

Zoe was lying down on her bed, stroking a white cat named Harry. She told the kitty that its father would be returning to them and relays how her plan is working. Bold and the Beautiful recap states that she had known that Xander’s (Adain Bradley) uncle lived in LA and he would be heading there to work at Forrester. She also knew that Wyatt’s mother and his two ex-wives worked there as well.

We’ve got a furry new addition to the #BoldandBeautiful cast! ???? pic.twitter.com/DsUSFlaPTZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 12, 2018

Then, it was simple as getting Wyatt to hire her and post the messages from Sally’s laptop. She felt sorry for Sally but it was evident that she was not going to let Emma (Nia Sioux) take her man. She promised the cat that she and Xander would be together again. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.