‘Life Of Kylie’ Reportedly Set To Be Renewed For Season 2, As Kylie Jenner Nears Billionaire Status

Kylie Jenner’s reality TV spin-off series, Life of Kylie, is likely set to be renewed for Season 2 now that Jenner’s settling into life as a new mom, and her business is booming.

According to a July 13 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner has already filmed most of the footage for Season 2 of Life of Kylie, and that the upcoming season of the series will show Kylie in her new role as a mother, as she continues to build her cosmetics empire.

Sources tell the outlet that filming for Season 2 of the show is nearly finished, and that fans can’t wait to see Jenner as a mother to her baby girl, Stormi. They are also reportedly interested in Kylie’s fortune, as it was revealed this week that she is on pace to become the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

“The footage for the second season of Life of Kylie is all pretty much shot. It will follow her life after the birth of her daughter Stormi. Fans are really interested in seeing Kylie as a mom to Stormi, and they are also really interested in seeing how she made such a massive fortune in such a short period of time. She is now a role model to so many women out there who think they cannot raise a baby and have a successful career.”

In addition, Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday is right around the corner, and cameras are set to roll on the bash she is likely planning in honor of the special day. Until that time, Kylie is allegedly focused on hitting the billion-dollar plateau.

“Cameras will absolutely be filming for her celebration. Right now, Kylie is just determined to hit the billion-dollar mark in one month and she isn’t letting anything stand in her way,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner may also touch on her decision to reduce her famous lips during Life of Kylie Season 2. Jenner recently revealed that she has gotten rid of her filler after fans noticed that she was looking a bit more natural in her newest photos.

During the first season of the reality series, Jenner opened up about what drove her to get lip filler, and how she has been insecure about her thin lips since she was a young teenager.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Kylie Jenner revealed on the show.