Fergie’s Handwriting Reveals Her Deepest Secret Ahead Of Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

The handwriting is on the wall so to speak for Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother of Princess Eugenie. The 28-year-old princess is set to have the next British royal wedding when she marries Jack Brooksbank on October 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

According to a report from Express, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, revealed some needs she has ahead of her daughter’s wedding. A handwriting expert explained that Fergie needs to feel involved in her daughter upcoming nuptials.

“Sarah needs an emotional high and something to get her teeth into. She enjoys keeping busy with lots of interests and getting involved with everything that’s going on. She still often finds herself rushing around like a dizzy chicken getting distracted and wishing there were more hours in the day,” Graphology expert Tracey Trussell of Handright said.

The duchess is thrilled about her daughter’s engagement to Brooksbank. She welcomed him on Twitter shortly after news of the couple’s engagement became public and called him a son. She divorced Prince Andrew in 1996, but the two remained close and raised their daughters together over the last two-plus decades. In fact, they still reportedly live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Excited to write for @EveningStandard on the merger of my foundation @ChildrenCrisis with @streetchilduk. Together with @tomdannatt we can achieve even more. Thankyou @George_Osborne for support… https://t.co/v7lqp20mnw — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) July 13, 2018

Just yesterday, Ferguson tweeted exciting news about her charity.

“Excited to write for @EveningStandard on the merger of my foundation @ChildrenCrisis with @streetchilduk. Together with @tomdannatt we can achieve even more. Thankyou @George_Osborne for support…”

The former British royal believes that the merger could help as many as 10,000 young people in Janakpur, Nepal. Through the charity, the children will receive education and additional help while they live in poverty in the region, according to an Express report.

While Ferguson is helping her daughter get ready for the big day, which is less than three months away, many people continue speculating about what flowers, makeup, hairstyle, and other details the princess plans to include in her wedding, according to Town and Country Magazine.

The world cannot wait until the year’s second royal wedding, and no doubt whatever Princess Eugenie chooses will help set style trends both in the United Kingdom and abroad for the rest of the year and into 2019.

If Sarah Ferguson’s handwriting is any real indication, Eugenie has a willing helper in her mother, which is excellent for her because she has a lot of big decisions to make, and time is quickly running out before the big day.