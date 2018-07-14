Kim Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy As She And Kanye West Take Kids To Modeling Class

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent Friday with their kids. The couple were spotted out and about with their two oldest children, daughter North, and son Saint, as they took the kids to a youth modeling class.

According to a July 13 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West headed out with North and Saint for the day in order to get the kids some modeling practice. During the outing, the family was photographed by paparazzi, and Kim showed off her flat tummy by wearing black track pants and a matching crop top.

Kardashian had the top of her hair pulled back, while the rest of her long mane fell down her back in waves. Her daughter, North, had her hair pulled up high on her head into two buns while she donned a choker around her neck, wore a watch on her wrist, and sported a rainbow-colored fur vest over a white floral dress. North, 5, topped off the look with fuzzy white slide on sandals.

Kim carried Saint, who was wearing dark shorts and a black T-shirt with white shoes, while she held North’s hand. Both North and Saint carried cell phones in their hands during the outing with their parents. Kanye West also took a turn carrying Saint during the trip. The rapper donned a gray T-shirt with green cargo pants, and a gold chain around his neck.

While North West recently made her official modeling debut with her mom and grandmother, Kris Jenner, for a brand new Fendi campaign, it seems that her parents want both of the kids to gain a bit more modeling experience, and fans could possibly be seeing them model more in the future.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently took a trip with the kids to Idaho in order to celebrate the Fourth of July. The couple headed to Coeur d’Alene for a short getaway earlier this month. The city has been a bit of a celebrity hot spot, as stars such as Wayne Gretzky, Adam Levine, and Harry Styles have all been spotted vacationing there.

Kardashian and West’s vacation rental had four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and boasted a fantastic view of the water. During the holiday, Kim took to her social media accounts to reveal that she and her friends were enjoying some fun in the sun on a boat, and even tried wakeboarding for the first time, which she claimed was much harder than it looked.