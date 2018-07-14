12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Tried To Kill 4-Year-Old Stepbrother With Poison, She Thought Mom Loved Him More

The girl told police she poisoned the boy's water because he 'was annoying' to her.

A 12-year-old girl could be headed to prison after police say she attempted to poison her 4-year-old stepbrother to death because she feared that her mother loved the boy more than her.

The Kentucky girl was arrested this week after police said her mother found Skype messages in which the girl said she was planning on using Mr. Clean cleaning solution to poison her brother. As News Channel 5 reported, the mother confronted the young girl when the boy became sick, and the 12-year-old admitted that she had tried to poison him by putting the cleaning solution in water and then forcing him to drink it.

Police questioned the girl, who admitted that she poisoned the young boy because “he was annoying her.”

“We’re talking about a 12-year-old here, so we are looking into the mind of a 12-year-old, what bothers her and what makes her tick. This is obviously something that bothered her,” said Captain Chris Miller of the Christian County Sheriff’s Department.

The 4-year-old boy was not taken to a hospital, and recovered at home under the care of his mother, KMOV reported.

The alleged poisoning gained national attention and drew parallels to another recent case. In Mississippi earlier this year, police said a 9-year-old boy shot and killed his 13-year-old sister during a dispute over a video game. As WTVA reported, the boy allegedly grabbed a gun when his older sister would not let him have the video game controller, firing a shot that struck his sister in the head. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Police said the children’s mother was feeding her other kids in another room when the shooting took place, and was unsure how the young boy was able to get access to a handgun.

Local police said the case was one of the most difficult they had ever encountered, as the 9-year-old boy was not fully aware the consequences of his actions.

“I think he understands, but at the same time, he don’t understand,” Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told the New York Post. “I mean, he’s 9 years old. They play these video games where people get shot and killed and then they hit the reset button and everyone’s fine. I guess he was upset. I don’t know.”

In Kentucky, the 12-year-old girl accused of poisoning her younger brother was charged with murder, even though the 4-year-old did not die. Captain Chris Miller explained that Kentucky does not have an attempted murder charge, and said that the charge could be reduced after the girl undergoes a medical evaluation.