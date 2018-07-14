Miranda Lambert’s Boyfriend Evan Felker Almost Reunited With His Wife Only To Ghost Her, Again!

All the drama with Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker, and his estranged wife is far from over. All these months later, it’s still going strong.

Evan’s wife, Staci Felker, took to Instagram after a recent hospital visit to explain something that recently happened. The man who cheated on his wife with country singer and Blake Shelton’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, actually called his wife, who’d been doing well without him despite the pain and heartache she’s endured this year. She accepted his overtures.

Unfortunately for Staci, she found herself in the hospital, so she reached out to her husband, who’d recently called on her for help. He didn’t answer the call. In fact, he ghosted her.

The jilted wife posted a picture of her hospital bracelet to her 13,800 Instagram followers. She also wrote a heart-wrenching caption.

“I’m ultimately gonna be fine physically,” Staci posted. “Thanks for all your questions. I’ll answer some more when I feel better, but right now- I want to talk about real men. Aside from the ghosting and just very real #psychologicalwarfare and torture that happened earlier this year. A man that I perfected homemade chicken soup for when he was sick, cared for him through soooo many sweating miserable days coming off benders decided to come calling when I was happy last week. Too happy. Riding and then at the beach with my girls. How dare I smile after all he did to try to break me? I took those calls, because that’s what a wife does. I’m still his wife. I’ve done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things. Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him. That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again.”

Later, Staci shared an image of herself on her Instagram story looking a bit under the weather. She put a little joke about not bragging, but she did manage to get out of her bed and even turned on her computer, which on some days can indeed be a big win.

This incident marks the second time that Evan has ghosted his wife. The Inquisitr reported earlier this year that things “just happened” between Lambert and Felker when they went on tour together, and Evan just didn’t return Staci’s calls and didn’t make his flight home. After a while, Staci finally found out what happened, and she eventually filed for divorce. However, their divorce hasn’t been finalized, so they’re still technically married, which is why Staci felt she should answer his calls, and then he ghosted her for the second time.