‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Reportedly Had A Brief Split Earlier This Year

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been dodging divorce rumors for months. However, a new report claims that the fan favorite couple did take some time apart earlier this year.

According to a July 13 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been going through some rough times over the past year. Lowell has been in and out of rehab due to her depression and anxiety issues, Baltierra has sent both his father, Butch, and sister, Amber, to rehab as well, and the couple also had a heartbreak when they suffered a miscarriage.

Sources tell the outlet that Tyler Baltierra “wasn’t happy,” and that he finally expressed how he was feeling to his wife, and that the couple decided to take a little time apart. However, Teen Mom OG fans can take solace in the fact that Catelynn and Tyler came back together and are now working hard on all of their issues. They are now in a much better place, according to insiders.

“They definitely did take a break for a very short amount of time. They did it to just figure things out so Cate could figure out who she is outside of her mental illness.”

“Tyler has been kind of quiet about their current status, but that’s because they have been filming,” the insider dished, adding that the Teen Mom OG stars are determined to raise their daughter, Nova, in a stable environment. “They want to raise her in a stable household, unlike the one they grew up in,” the source revealed.

In May, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra sparked divorce rumors when the Teen Mom stopped using the Baltierra last name via social media, and headed to Florida for a little vacation without her husband.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently sat down for an interview with Dr. Oz, and opened up about their former Teen Mom OG co-star, Farrah Abraham, being fired. The couple both revealed that they agreed with the network’s decision to give Farrah the boot after she refused to quit working in the adult entertainment industry.

“I think it’s great. I think it’s awesome. The way she decided to live, her lifestyle, it just doesn’t really mesh with the rest of the cast and what we’re trying to educate [audiences] about, it just doesn’t work. It doesn’t work very well together. She’s not a really nice person to be around,” Tyler Baltierra stated.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s alleged marital problems could be documented on the new season of Teen Mom OG.