WWE News: Sami Callihan Says He Is The Undertaker Of Impact Wrestling

It's one thing to compare yourself to another wrestler, but to a legend?

Professional wrestling has been around for a very long time and one of the most well-known names ever is that of the Undertaker. Almost anyone who is a wrestling fan has heard of the legend and knows that he is one of the all-time greats. It should come as no surprise when a current or new superstar aims to be just like the former world champion, but one has taken things a step further. Sami Callihan is actually saying that he is on the same level as the Undertaker, but in Impact Wrestling.

Sami Callihan is just 30-years-old, but he has been wrestling all around the world for more than a decade. He spent three years on a WWE contract, but he never made it to the main roster and spent all of his time in NXT as Solomon Crowe.

Now, he’s under contract with at least three different promotions and even works under different ring names while doing differing storylines as well. He goes under the name of Sami Callihan in both Impact Wrestling and MLW, but he performs as Jeremiah Crane in Lucha Underground.

Callihan is certainly making a big name for himself in the world of wrestling, but is he really on at the level of the Undertaker?

Imapct Wrestling

Sami Callihan recently held a conference call which Wrestling Inc. was a part of, and the 30-year-old wrestler was very confident in his abilities. He believes he will be a “top guy” no matter where he goes or where he works, and he’s always going to be himself.

“I’m making history right now I’m one of the first people if not the first person to work for three national television programs at the same time. I’m on TV every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Who else in professional wrestling history could ever say that?”

From there, Callihan began to build himself up even more and that is when he said he is essentially the Undertaker of Impact Wrestling. He said that if people want to be “famous,” they wrestle him because he’ll help them generate more buzz than they have ever had before.

“We do things our own way and that’s why we are where we are. People want to wrestle oVe, people want to wrestle Sami Callihan because for lack of better terms I am The Undertaker of wrestling right now, especially Impact Wrestling.”

Callihan went on to say that he will help build up the bank accounts of anyone who steps in the ring with him. He’s certainly very confident, but comparing himself to a former seven-time world champion is something that may be jumping the gun a little bit.

No one is going to deny the fact that Sami Callihan is one of the up-and-coming young stars in professional wrestling, and he certainly plays a big role in all three promotions he works for. Impact Wrestling has a superstar who is likely going to be a top name one day and having this type of confidence in himself is a good thing, but he still has a long way to go before being on the level of the Undertaker.