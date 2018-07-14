Watch Belgium Vs. England Live Stream: 2018 FIFA World Cup 3rd Place: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Belgium and England meet for the second time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and this time the game is almost as meaningless as their first meeting with only 3rd place on the line.

England and Belgium will meet for the second time in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, and this game will be only slightly less meaningless than the first matchup on June 29 when the Belgians, per Sky Sports, managed a 1-0 victory in a match that featured largely a second-string lineup for both teams. In the first meeting, both teams had already qualified for the knockout stage out of Group G. But on Saturday, the two teams meet again with nothing more than third place on the line, in the World Cup consolation match that will live stream from Saint Petersburg.

Belgium were eliminated by France in the World Cup semifinal, while England blew a 1-0 halftime lead to lose 2-1 to Croatia, as the Daily Mail reported, on a goal in extra time by Mario Mandzukic.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Belgium vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff game, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the consoloation match between the European sides is scheduled for 5 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday, July 14.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 3 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in Belgium can catch the game starting at 4 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Belgium vs. England live stream at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the game live stream at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Friday.

Harry Kane can still bring something home to England, with a Golden Boot award for the World Cup’s top goal-scorer. Alex Morton / Getty Images

England’s Harry Kane still leads the World Cup Golden Boot race with six goals, despite not taking a shot on target in his last four hours and 33 minutes on the pitch, Sky Sports reports. Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku is two goals behind Kane, but whether Belgium Manager Robert Martinez will choose to start Lukaku in the consolation game is unclear.

While France will compete for their second World Cup title and Croatia their first in the final on Sunday, England and Belgium must be content to battle it out for the consolation prize of third place; a game that England Manager Gareth Southgate says that his team will approach with pride.

“The honest thing is it’s not a game any team wants to play in,” Southgate told the BBC. “We have two days to prepare. We will want to give a performance of huge pride. There’s no question about that. It’s always there every time we wear the shirt of our national team, we want to play with pride, we want to play well and win.”

To watch a preview of Saturday’s Belgium vs. England World Cup third-place playoff match, check out the video below, courtesy of the Radio Times.

To watch a live stream of what is certain to be an entertaining Belgium vs. England World Cup third-place match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Keep in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Belgium vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup third-place showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Belgium vs. England match — and all the following day’s World Cup Final — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Belgium vs. England 2018 FIFA World Cup match will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service. Belgian fans can watch a live stream via VRT for a Dutch-language version, or RTBF for French.

In France, North Africa, and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream. And in India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch England vs. Belgium on mobile devices.