Sterling K. Brown And Evan Rachel Wood Might Be Joining The Cast Of Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’

These two might be building a snowman together very soon.

After the tremendous success of Frozen — Disney’s 2013 Oscar-winning animated masterpiece, which grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide — it came as no surprise when the company confirmed there would soon be a sequel. Frozen 2 will be released on November 27, 2019, and will feature many of the original cast members, including stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, but there might also be a few new additions.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown and Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood are currently in the talking stages to potentially join the cast of the new film. The plot details of the upcoming sequel have not yet been released, so there is not much to go on in terms of figuring out which actor will be playing what role, but fans and creators of the movie seem to be excited nonetheless.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will be returning to helm the film as co-directors, Lee is said to be writing the script. Producer Peter Del Vecho will also be joining the gang and lending his talents.

“We enjoyed making Frozen Fever so much and being back in that world with those characters,” said John Lasseter, the former chief creative officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios in 2015.

“Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have come up with a great idea for a sequel, and you will be hearing a lot more about it, and we’re taking you back to Arendelle. We are so excited about that,” he continued.

Since its original release, the movie was adapted for the stage, becoming a Broadway hit and earning three Tony Award nominations this year. And speaking of nominations, on Thursday of this week, both Brown and Wood were nominated for Emmy Awards. Brown is nominated for NBC’s This Is Us and Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Wood is up for her performance on HBO’s Westworld.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Brown is already back on the set of This Is Us filming Season 3 of the hit show. As for what can be expected this season, creator Dan Fogelman has made the bold statement saying that this season could be the show’s most ambitious season yet.

On the flip side, during an interview with Vulture, Wood revealed that she’s having a hard time following the most recent Westworld storyline.

“I had no idea what was happening in season two. At all. And we shot out of order, so most of the time — I mean, it was insane to be an actor on season two. I don’t know how I feel about it. [Laughs.] But it was a ride. It was kind of that level of — we just lived in the moment in whatever scene that we were doing and that’s how we made it,” she said.