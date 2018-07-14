Watch England Vs. India Cricket 2nd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

England must win the second ODI of their three-match series against India to keep their chances of a series victory alive and ensure that they hold their No. 1 world ODI ranking.

After a dominant performance in the first ODI at Trent Bridge on Thursday, India can take one more step toward the top of the International Cricket Council world rankings if they can hand England another loss in the second match of their three-game series. The match will live stream from the legendary Lords Cricket Ground on Saturday.

A win for India wraps up the series victory, as the Indian Express gleefully reported. That would give India two series victories, after their T20 series win to open their summer tour of England. But they would also need to win the final match and complete the whitewash to knock England out of the world No. 1 ranking and claim it for themselves.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second one-day international match between England and India, with England needing to win to keep their hopes of a series victory alive, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 11 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, July 14, at the legendary Lords Cricket Ground in London, England.

In India, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can watch the match live stream at 6 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 3 a.m. Pacific.

Ben Stokes made the second-slowest ODI 50 for England since 2001 in the series opening loss at Trent Bridge John Cowpland / AP Images

Rohit Sharma led the way in the first ODI, posting a stellar 137 not out, per CricInfo as the Men in Blue rolled to a huge eight-wicket win with 59 balls left to play.

For England, Jos Buttler posted 53 and Ben Stokes an even 50 as the hosts were bowled out for 268 with a single ball remaining. Stokes took 102 deliveries to reach his 50, his slowest ODI 50 ever, and the second-slowest by an England player since 2001, CricInfo noted. The ODI loss snapped a five-match win streak for England, all of them against Australia as England blanked their rivals from Down Under in a five-match series in June.

Kuldeep Yadav, India’s 23-year-old, left-arm spin sensation, took a six wicket haul while allowing a mere 25 runs to score in the first ODI, according to a CricInfo report. With five more on Saturday, Kuldeep can become the second-fastest bowler to reach the 50-wicket mark, needing only 22 ODI matches to get there.

Watch a preview of the second England vs. India ODI match in the video below, courtesy of CricBuzz.

In the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, the England vs. India second ODI cricket match will be broadcast by Sky Sports Cricket. To access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Cricket streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky login.

Fans in India who want to live stream the one-day match should check out Sony Six.

To watch a live stream of the elite international cricket action in the middle of three England vs. India meetings in the ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the opening ODI match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.