Melania Trump Shines While Meeting The Queen Amidst Donald Trump’s Breaches In Royal Protocol

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump joined her husband, President Donald Trump, on his first visit to the United Kingdom. Together, they met with Queen Elizabeth II Friday afternoon at Windsor Castle. They arrived amidst fierce demonstrations complete with a giant Trump baby blimp balloon in London just a few miles away.

The Trumps flew to Windsor in a helicopter, Marine One, and arrived slightly late, causing the queen, 92, to examine her watch noticing their faux pas. Additionally, the president declined to bow, which also rose eyebrows despite the fact that it’s been deemed unnecessary. He also caused quite a stir again when he walked in front of Her Majesty not once but twice, according to the Washington Post.

During the momentous occasion, the first lady shone in a perfectly understated shell-pink matching Dior skirt and high-collared jacket, according to an InStyle report. She finished the look with a narrow belt that matched the jacket’s buttons. She wore nude sandals and a chic updo to compliment her outfit. The first lady traded in her color Victoria Beckham dress for the more sophisticated look for meeting the monarch.

According to USA Today, the Trumps’ visit to Windsor marked Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th time to meet a sitting president. During their meeting, which happened under a shaded canopy, the Coldstream Guard of Honor played the U.S. national anthem. Both Donald and Melania Trump placed their hands over their hearts while the queen respectfully stood by with her hands folded. After that, the guard played a rousing medley of U.S. service hymns.

Her Majesty welcomes the President @POTUS and Mrs Trump @FLOTUS in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/Gc5LqMV55s — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 13, 2018

During the 10 minutes they spent outside together, Melania Trump and the queen appeared to get along well, and they shared a smile with each other.

Ahead of the meeting, Donald Trump called the 92-year-old monarch a tremendous woman, and he said, “I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well. If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman.”

Thursday night, Melania also enchanted as she channeled Disney Princess Belle when she attended a black-tie event held by British Prime Minister Theresa May at Blenheim Palace, according to an Inquisitr report. The president’s better half wore a stunning yellow chiffon gown by J. Mendel. Meanwhile, Donald played his role as the “Beast” to perfection in a simple black suit and tie.