Asia Argento Calls Harvey Weinstein A ‘Monster Rapist’ After He Reportedly Admits To Offering Jobs For Sex

Asia Argento took to Twitter to react to Weinstein admitting that he's offered movie roles for sex, but at the same time said he's not a rapist.

Asia Argento, the girlfriend of the late Anthony Bourdain, took to Twitter to express her disgust at Weinstein after new information revealed that Weinstein admitted to offering movie roles for sex. But in the same sentence, Weinstein also denied being a rapist. He reportedly told Taki Theodoracopulos that “Yes, I did offer them acting jobs in exchange for sex, but so did and still does everyone… But I never, ever forced myself on a single woman,” according to Deadline. Weinstein also added how hard it was for him to get women.

“I was born poor, ugly, Jewish and had to fight all my life to get somewhere… You got lotsa girls, no girl looked at me until I made it big in Hollywood.”

Since the quote was published, Weinstein’s lawyer and Taki have tried to take back the words, with Theodoracopulos stating that “After 41 years as a Spectator columnist without a single retraction, I believe that I may have misrepresented Harvey Weinstein’s conversation with me in New York last month.”

All of this coverage just fanned the flames for Asia, who, along with Rose McGowan, has led the charge in accusing Weinstein of rape. Since Argento and McGowan have made the rape accusations, dozens upon dozens of other women have also made similar claims against Weinstein.

Argento didn’t hold back, calling Weinstein a “f*cking monster rapist” but also adding curtly, “Not for long. You’ll go to jail.”

I understand now who is behind the horrifying trolling and bullying directed against me and @rosemcgowan. Weinstein, you fucking monster rapist, still trying to damage and hurt us. Not for long. You’ll go to jail. https://t.co/DjmYikS0g9 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) July 13, 2018

In the Spectator column, Taki asked the public to be sympathetic towards Weinstein. The writer reportedly was contacted directly by Weinstein, as Weinstein wanted to give the writer a “world exclusive” about how Asia was supposedly in an open relationship with Bourdain, and how she was seen with photographer Hugo Clement, and the two were “seen affectionately embracing” according to the Daily Mail.

“Haven’t they had enough? [Weinstein]’s lost everything and is called a monster even by my concierge at a London hotel who overheard me discuss this story with my editor. Hollywood has always treated women like dirt. In my book the one that got caught should not pay for the rest of the bums that make these horrible films of today. At least Harvey made good ones. Very good ones at that.”

Even so, Taki even said that Weinstein “was, to use a terrible cliché, clutching for straws.” He also added that Weinstein’s comment that he’s always had a hard time with girls is something he’s actually seen in person.

“I’ve seen Harvey in action during my annual Christmas party, the one I throw every year in New York with Michael Mailer. He hits on every young woman but in a naive way. ‘Will you give me your address and I’ll make you a star,’ is the theme of the pickup. Some say yes, some say no. His reaction was always the same. Smile and laugh and hit on the next one.”

It’s hard to understand what Weinstein was hoping to achieve by talking with Taki. Perhaps he thought that he would be able to spin a very unfavorable portrait of Asia, but that didn’t really seem to work. To the contrary, his supposed admittance of offering acting roles in exchange for sex is quite incredible, and could work against him as he faces charges of sexual assault and rape.