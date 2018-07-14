Billy Bush’s Wife, Sydney Davis, Files For Divorce 10 Months After Separation

The life of Billy Bush continues to change and, his wife is leaving him after 20 years.

Over the course of the last two years, Billy Bush has seen his life change in more ways than one and it is far from over. Everyone remembers the incident with now President Donald Trump and the infamous interview, but personally, things are only getting harder. Ten months after separating from Billy Bush, Sydney Davis has now filed legal documents to end their marriage and divorce from the former member of the Today show.

Late on Friday, TMZ revealed that Sydney Davis had officially filed the necessary papers to divorce from Billy Bush. In those documents, she cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The couple originally separated back in September of last year.

Sydney Davis and Billy Bush were married back in April of 1998 and have three children together. In the divorce papers, Davis is asking for joint legal and primary physical custody for their two youngest daughters — Mary (17) and Lillie (13). The couple’s third daughter, Josie, is an adult.

In the court documents, it does state that Bush is going to get visitation with his two younger daughters. As for what else Davis is looking for in the split, she is definitely seeking spousal support from Bush as she will be seeking part of his huge settlement from the Today show.

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis, are trying to reconcile https://t.co/m9XqyBpo1g pic.twitter.com/R8azScdVOB — Page Six (@PageSix) December 6, 2017

As reported by NBC News, Billy Bush left the Today show back in mid-October of 2016 once a lot of drama came his way after a controversial interview with Donald Trump. The interview tape was from a 2005 episode of Access Hollywood and had Trump talking about kissing and groping women without their consent.

Trump was heard saying on the tape that “when you’re a star, they let you do it.” Some more graphic details were also stated by Trump, and Bush is heard laughing and joking along with the reality TV star, who years later would become president of the United States.

Billy Bush was said to be very “ashamed and embarrassed” by the Trump interview situation and he told Vanity Fair that losing his career was the “ultimate degradation.”

Once the video came into the spotlight, Bush did offer an apology in a statement and left Today with a $10 million settlement. Sydney Davis is looking to make some of that settlement come with her as she seeks spousal support in their divorce. It’s obvious that the life of Billy Bush has really turned its head around in the last two years and his wife filing for divorce is only the latest in a series of changes. After 20 years of marriage, the couple simply felt it was best for them to go their separate ways.