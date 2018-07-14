Charlamagne Tha God Admits To Having Sex With Woman When She ‘Wasn’t Coherent’

In a 2015 interview that’s recently resurfaced, Charlamagne Tha God admits to giving a woman a “Spanish fly” at a party and having sex with her while she was “wasted.” Though he insists the sex was consensual, he also noted that the woman did not recall the incident later on, according to The Root.

Charlagmagne (whose given name is Leonard Larry McKelvey) is the host of the popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club, which he hosts with DJ Envy and Angela Yee. If Charlamagne’s confession is true, then the experience could be “defined as rape,” especially if the woman, whose name is unknown, was unaware of the substance in her drink. When asked about her state of mind at the time, Charlamagne said, “She wasn’t coherent, but she was up, like when you’re blacked out.”

The interview, where he spoke with Andrew Schulz of the podcast Brilliant Idiots, was supposed to be a conversation on rape culture in America. It is then that Charlamagne told Schulz about the incident, which occurred in Myrtle Beach. Charlamagne stated, “I got this girl drunk,” and then said that they had sex. He stated that he went to a store and purchased Spanish Fly, a pill believed to be an aphrodisiac based on its active chemical cantharidin, which acts as an irritant to the urethra, according to i09. Charlamagne spoke about the sex he had with the woman and added that he had to turn his friends away from attempting intercourse with her.

According to Charlamagne, when the woman found out about the encounter, she allegedly stated, “well, I’m just glad it was you.” Shultz responds sarcastically to this comment, saying, “That’s a huge compliment man. A girl says, ‘At least you raped me.'”

The interview drew criticism after it surfaced. A spokeswoman for Charlamagne stated that that part of the interview was taken out of context. She says that the two men were discussing “rape culture as a whole,” and that Charlamagne discusses rape culture in a “radical way.”

In addition to Charlamagne’s admission, he is also implicated in another rape case. In 2001, he was accused of raping Jessica Reid, then 15 years old. Though the rape charge was dismissed, and the case is now closed, Reid plans to reopen the case against Charlamagne.

Now, there is a petition for iHeartMedia to remove Charlamagne from The Breakfast Club, according to Billboard. The petition states, “We want to send a powerful message to all of the people who like to prey on innocent children that it’s not going to happen on our watch. No matter how much money or influence you have, we will not allow you to hurt our children.”