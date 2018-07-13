Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Don Matching Watches As They Board A Plane Leaving New York

The couple is leaving New York City after only returning a few days prior

No sooner had Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin returned back to New York City after their romantic Bahamas getaway, which saw the couple get engaged, that the two were spotted boarding a plane together, leaving the Big Apple once again.

On Friday, People reported that newly engaged couple were spotted once again making their way onto a plane headed towards an unknown destination. Prior to boarding the plane, the couple was seen leaving Baldwin’s Brooklyn apartment together with a red suitcase in hand. The model, 21, and her Canadian-born singer, 24, had just returned back to New York on Tuesday, following their romantic vacation in the Bahamas

After rumors went rampant on July 8 that Bieber had proposed to Baldwin the previous night and she accepted, fans were in total shock. Fans were even more shocked when they didn’t have to wait long for confirmation as the “Love Yourself” singer took to his Instagram on Monday and, in a sweet post, told the world that the engagement was for real. Baldwin returned her fiance’s declaration the same day via Twitter.

As the couple prepared to say good-bye to the “city that never sleeps,” Baldwin posted a photo of herself, looking very chic in a blue crop top and matching blue pants, and her man getting on the private plane. However, she did not allude as to where they were headed.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jul 13, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

If fans thought this crazy in love couple couldn’t get any cuter, the “Beauty And A Beat” singer reaffirmed that when he posted a photo to his Instagram Story of his and Baldwin’s arms sporting matching his and hers diamond timepieces.

Although fans are very happy and excited for the couple’s upcoming walk down the aisle, some might be a little worried that they might be rushing to get to the altar rather than taking the time to enjoy their engagement as they are both still very young.

The two are rumored to already be knee-deep in wedding planning and it has already been reported that rather than making it a star-studded spectacle, the couple is opting for a private, intimate ceremony.

A source recently told People, “As of now they want a small ceremony with their families. They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don’t want a flashy wedding.”

While a wedding date has not been officially announced by either party, rumor has it that it could be happening a lot sooner than expected.