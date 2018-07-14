This ‘Young And Restless’ Actor Was Convicted Of Child Molestation, Still Faces More Charges

Previously busted on the charges from 2016, the ex-'Young and Restless' extra has officially been convicted in the state of Georgia.

Corey Seth Sligh was a former actor on a popular CBS television soap-opera, Young and Restless in 2014. He also created and starred in a web series that was called All About Izzie in 2012. The 30-year-old man has recently been convicted of child molestation, reports Page Six. Bill Bishop, the chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County, Florida has spoken to reporters, explaining the details of Sligh’s charges and conviction.

The victim was a girl under the age of 10. Sligh was convicted on June 28 this year, says Bishop during his interview with The Cherokee Tribune and Ledger News. Having once spoken to TMZ back in November 2016 regarding the allegation, far prior to this first conviction, Sligh defended himself, denying his involvement and stating that he was innocent. Deputies had arrested him on October 14 that year, releasing him that very same day on a $22,ooo bond. He was originally caught for the act and booked in his home state, Georgia.

“I am innocent and fighting this until the end, and the truth will prevail.”

It would seem the courts and a jury in Georgia did not agree about his innocence, since he has officially been convicted of the molestation charge in that state. This actor was convicted on one of two counts in Cherokee County and now faces prosecution in Florida as well. The charges he is still facing includes one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on another charge regarding a 10 year olf girl in the state Florida, exclaimed Bishop. For the charges in Georgia, Sligh faces five to 20 years in prison; although, he has not yet been sentenced, says District Attorney Shannon Wallace in Cherokee County. This carries a felony child molestation conviction. Meanwhile, his sentencing in Florida would carry a 25 year to life in prison stint, if he is convicted there are well.

Former soap actor Corey Sligh, who is charged with molesting a young girl. Sligh had a stint on the CBS soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office / AP Images

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office detectives received their report of the molestation for which Sligh was convicted in September 2016 by the child’s parents. According to investigators, the molestation occurred in March 2016. The charges were stuck to him only a month after his arrest. Even after his arrest and release with the bond, officials in Walton County, Florida also arrested him on even more charges. It is believed that additional incidents occurred during one of Sligh’s family vacations in the State of Florida in the months of June and July that same year.

My Palm Beach Post claims that Sligh allegedly touched the child in Florida while both were vacationing on Rosemary Beach. The girl told authorities that Sligh also forced her to touch him inappropriately.