Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin ‘Totally Ready To Get Married,’ Wedding Could Happen Sooner Than Expected

Is the couple in a rush to get to the altar?

They might have only just gotten engaged almost a week ago, but it’s shaping up to look like a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding could be happening a lot sooner than expected. According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, the couple has already begun planning their wedding and are reportedly “totally ready” to make their way down the aisle.

On July 7, Bieber, 24, proposed to his rumored model girlfriend, 21, and she happily accepted. On Monday, the “One Less Lonely Girl” singer confirmed the engagement via his Instagram in a lengthy, sweet shout-out to his fiance. Baldwin followed up in confirming the engagement as well via Twitter.

Now that the news is out there, it seems like the couple is wasting no time in planning their upcoming nuptials and, according to an insider, are leaning towards having an “intimate wedding soon.”

“Justin and Hailey’s romance continues to move fast, and wedding planning is already underway. Right now, they would like an intimate wedding soon, with only close friends and family.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it’s no secret that the couple was already vying for a small wedding. A source hinted that they were quite possibly eyeing Bieber’s native country of Canada as a possible wedding location.

“Justin loves Canada and is at home there. It’s a special place for him and he’d love to get married there,” the source revealed.

It appears the couple’s inspiration for a small wedding was derived after the “One Time” singer attended his father’s intimate wedding in Jamaica back in February. According to the insider, Bieber thought the ceremony was “quiet, mellow and romantic.”

Not only has the wedding planning apparently started, but the duo is “totally ready” to say, “I do,” as they “can’t wait” to begin the next chapter of their lives as man and wife.

“They are really happy and in love, and they’re totally ready to get married. They can’t wait to move into the next part of their live together.”

With only their closest family and friends looking to be the only ones getting a wedding invite, fans’ hopes or speculations of a star-studded event are unlikely as the couple apparently already has their guest list mapped out.

The insider also revealed that Baldwin “is fine with not having a big, celebrity-filled wedding” as “she just needs her best friends there and she will be fine as long as she gets to marry Justin.”

However small the wedding, it won’t be completely without celebrity guests as Baldwin’s father, Stephen Baldwin, is an actor as is her uncle, Alec Baldwin. Her cousin, Ireland Baldwin, is a fellow fashion model and might likely be in attendance as well.

The Bieber and Baldwin wedding train is moving ahead at full speed and it appears nothing is going to slow these two lovers down.