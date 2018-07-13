Karrueche Tran’s Bikini Diet And Workout Tips Revealed

The former girlfriend of singer Chris Brown is an exercise buff.

Karrueche Tran has a sizzling bikini body thanks to regular exercise and a portion-controlled diet that’s not always as healthy as she’d like.

The former model had to get in good shape to play the role of a Florida nail-salon employee in the TNT series, Claws. Tran’s on-screen character, Virginia, is a former stripper, so Karrueche said she wanted to make sure she looked convincing for the part.

“Virginia comes from the strip club, so she has muscle from dancing,” Tran told Glamour. “I worked hard, but I wanted to look realistic.”

Karrueche worked out with a fitness trainer to tighten her glutes and her abs, but said she wanted to look realistic, not like a high-fashion model.

Treadmill Workouts And Lots of Squats

To get in shape, the former girlfriend of singer Chris Brown worked out on the treadmill to get her heart rate up, and then did lots of squats and lunges to tighten and firm up her glutes.

Karrueche sometimes posts workout clips on her Instagram account, and said it makes her feel good when her 7.9 million followers comment on her posts, saying it motivates them to exercise.

“It benefits us all to motivate others,” Tran said.

Adios @zaringgroup @liveaquacancun A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:21am PDT

Karrueche, who’s 5-foot-1, weighs 105 pounds. She’s naturally on the thin side, but says she makes an effort to firm up her lower body and her abs.

Tran said she doesn’t want to be too muscular, but definitely wants flat abs and toned glutes.

“I really work on my abs. I’ll do crunches and I work on my butt,” she told IBTimes. “I do tons of squats, jump squats and fire hydrants.”

Take me back #PuertoVallarta A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:33am PST

The former celebrity stylist tries to drink a lot of water and avoid fast food, but admits she oftentimes craves hamburgers and french fries.

Karrueche said it’s hard to limit fast-food consumption because it’s so easy and convenient, but she tries to make healthy choices most of the time.

Tran said she usually eats oatmeal and fruit or a bagel with coffee with breakfast. For lunch, she’ll have a big, healthy salad or a sandwich.

“I try to cook as much as possible, but I love to eat out,” she said.

Karrueche Tran, who broke up with Chris Brown in 2015, recently began dating NFL star Victor Cruz, and said she’s happier than ever.

“It’s good,” Tran said. “We get along, we have fun.”

The couple was spotted at Sports Illustrated’s Fashionable 50 event in Los Angeles on July 12.