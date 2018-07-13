‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, July 13: Jill Angrily Confronts Jack & Victor Confronts J.T.

Jack nearly talks Jill down until the DNA results arrive in an untimely fashion.

Just after Kyle (Michael Mealor) told Jack (Peter Bergman) he’d have the DNA results by the end of the day, the Abbott mansion doorbell rings, and it was Jill (Jess Walton). Surprise! She’s irate about Kyle’s shenanigans with Phillip Chancellor’s grave. Kyle tried to apologize, but Jill didn’t buy it. After Kyle left the room, Jill read Jack the riot act about the whole situation.

Eventually, Jack convinced Jill to have some empathy considering how she once faced a similar situation with Neil Fenmore. Begrudgingly, Jill admitted she understood Jack’s need to know for sure, and they went for a drink together at the Club.

At the club, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) let Jill know how she felt about the unfortunately placed sculpture at Chancellor Park. Eventually, Jack intervened. They agree to disagree about the artwork, and then Nikki learned about Jack’s paternity situation. She believed that Katherine would’ve willed Chancellor to Jack if she’d known, but Jill begged to differ.

Nikki left when Victoria (Amelia Heinle) frantically texted her that Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to meet J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) alone. Victor intended to end the war with Victoria’s ex once and for all. Nikki arrived at Newman Enterprises and ranted up a storm about her stubborn husband. She and Victoria both agreed that Victor had no business confronting J.T. alone. They updated Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) about the situation. Plus, they agreed to let Nick call Paul (Doug Davidson) in hopes he’d send out the police force.

A hand grabbed a gun, and then later Victor saw J.T. at the end of the alley and said, “I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Meanwhile, Jack and Jill headed back to the Abbott mansion, and Jill found out Jack moved out of the home. Kyle returned, and she let him know that he’s lucky Jack talked her down. Unfortunately, the DNA test results arrived just then, and Jill exclaimed, “what the hell?”

Finally, at Hamilton Winters Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Lily (Christel Khalil) got into a heated fight about Devon feeling bad over using insider information. Lily felt Devon owed Victor no loyalty while Hilary said he should feel bad. Of course, Nate (Brooks Darnell) was on hand to take Lily’s side.

While all that drama went down, Devon and Kyle had set up a special date on the roof for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Eventually, Devon sent them up there to check on missing equipment, but then Kyle met them and said nothing was missing and that they’d set up a movie for them under the stars. Although they both sniffed a setup, they decided to stay, and in the end, they held hands as more than just friends.

