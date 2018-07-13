Jennifer Garner Recalls Stresses Of Very Public Marriage To Ben Affleck

It’s not always easy living your life in front of the camera — just ask Jennifer Garner.
In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 46-year-old opened up about a number of topics, including her highly publicized marriage to actor Ben Affleck. People shares that Garner confessed that her marriage wasn’t always easy and that it was incredibly stressful when cameras followed her, her husband, and their three children wherever they went.
“And looking back on that, I really feel the stress of it. I really – I could cry talking about it.”
“But to be honest, public scrutiny, everyone says, ‘Oh, you’ve had to go through this in public.’ The public isn’t what’s hard,” she adds. “What’s hard is going through it,” the actress continued.
And now that she and Affleck are divorced, things haven’t gotten much easier for the actress, who claims that her split with Ben has really affected the way that the public perceives her. Garner confessed that living life in the public eye puts pressure on celebrities to rush things and make them happen faster.
In her head, Garner says that rushing into things, she thought that it may stop some of the questions like “Are they engaged? Are they not?” But then once she was married, she said that if there was any hint of trouble in the marriage, tabloids would create stories, which would actually cause more stress in the marriage.
In 2015, the couple shocked the world and announced that they would be ending their relationship after 10 years of marriage. At the time, the couple issued a joint statement to People, letting fans know that they were parting ways.
“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding,” they said in a statement.
But following their split, the couple have continued to remain true to their word by co-parenting their three beautiful children, Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 6.
And as the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, this past Father’s Day, Garner even took to her Instagram account to wish Ben a happy Father’s Day along with a touching tribute to the father of her children. Many fans commented on the post, thanking the couple for setting such a great example for all.
Garner will appear next in the movie Peppermint, which is set to be released in September.