Rita Ora Poses In Nude Underwear Ahead Of Her Las Vegas Show

Rita Ora recently woke up in Vegas, and she didn’t bother getting dressed as she prepped for her Sin City show. Instead, the 27-year-old “Girls” singer sat down in front of her makeup mirror wearing nothing but her flesh-colored undergarments.

On Friday, Rita Ora took to Instagram to wish her 13.6 million followers a good morning with a steamy snapshot. In the image, a bare-faced Ora is seated at a vanity with a large collection of cosmetics spread out in front of her. The Fifty Shades of Grey star is clad in a nude bra and a pair of matching high-waisted panties. They appear to be seamless, and the thong back of the unadorned underwear puts Ora’s backside on full display.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ora is currently in Las Vegas prepping for her performance at The Flamingo Hotel & Casino’s GO Pool Dayclub. She left for Las Vegas yesterday, and she’s going to jet back to Manchester right after the gig so that she can perform at Saturday’s Hits Radio Live concert at Manchester Arena.

Ora’s fans will certainly be looking forward to seeing what she wears for her Sin City performance. She’ll be rocking the stage outdoors near a pool packed with people ready to party, so hopefully she packed a bikini.

Morning Vegas. A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 13, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Rita possibly teased the ready-to-get-wet ‘n’ wild outfit that she would be wearing onstage in her Instagram stories. In a photo that was snapped at her hotel, she’s pictured wearing a leopard print one-piece swimsuit with high-cut sides that show off tan lines from a different swimsuit.

“These tan lines are a real thing,” she captioned the snapshot.

Rita Ora would probably be perfectly comfortable belting out her biggest hits in a bikini or a revealing one-piece swimsuit. Some of the “PROUD” singer’s other recent social media snapshots provide ample evidence that she has no reservations about showing off her body. Before she hopped on her flight to Vegas, Ora shared a slideshow of more sexy photographs of her underwear with her appreciative Instagram followers. In that group of images, she was fittingly wearing a flight suit. However, she had partially unzipped her bright red paratrooper jumpsuit to reveal a lacy black bra.

On Tuesday, Rita flaunted her fit figure in a different ravishing red garment. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, She was doing a photo shoot with Rimmel London when she decided to give her Instagram followers a look at her revealing outfit, which consisted of nothing but a lacy red bodysuit that clung to her impressive curves like cling wrap.

So what is Rita Ora’s secret to looking incredible and confident in whatever she’s wearing, whether it’s nude underwear or red lingerie? Unfortunately, looking as good as Rita isn’t easy; the singer puts plenty of time and effort into her body by working out daily. However, she told SHAPE that she doesn’t worry about her waist size or fret over a number on a scale.

“I didn’t start working out to get skinnier—I started working out to feel better. And I think it’s important for women to know that. Don’t be obsessed with being thin,” Ora said. “You just have to be fit, healthy, and strong. I love my shape because it’s curvy. I have thighs. I’m a size 28 in jeans. And that’s an average, normal size. I’m proud that I’m normal.”