Kaitlyn Herman Defends Her Flirting in The ‘Big Brother’ House After Boyfriend Speaks Out About Her Behavior

The 'Big Brother’ star doesn’t know how her hometown boyfriend has reacted to her behavior, but she must have an inkling something's not right.

Kaitlyn Herman is not happy with her Big Brother castmates’ trash talk — and she doesn’t even know what Swaggy C said about her in his exit interview yet. The flirty Big Brother life coach, who has been caught on camera canoodling with resident BB20 puppet master Tyler Crispen and getting close with other males in the house, is on the defensive after Angie “Rockstar” Lanty called her out for her flirtatious behavior while she has a boyfriend, Joe, at home in Encino.

Us Weekly revealed that Herman was overheard on the live feeds complaining to Faysal Shafaat that Rockstar called her out for flirting with the men in the Big Brother house.

“You know what Rockstar said that pissed me off just now? She said to me, ‘If I was doing the s—t that you do, I wouldn’t have a home to go home to,'” Herman said on the CBS live feed. “This is who I am, a—hole. I hope I have somewhere to go home to, too. I hope Joe doesn’t take it the wrong way.”

Herman later confided in Tyler Crispen, telling him Rockstar doesn’t know anything about her real life.

“She doesn’t know who I am. I’m so self-aware. I’m on national television. My friends and family know who I am. I’m such an affectionate person. This has always been Kaitlyn. It always will be.”

The camera zoomed in on Kaitlyn's photo with her boyfriend while she's with Tyler #BB20 pic.twitter.com/a47AlUzqhu — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) July 10, 2018

Kaitlyn’s explanation came one day after her boyfriend of five years, Joe Pincus, released his own statement about the relationship on Twitter. Pincus, a musician who goes by the name Aire Atlantica, explained that he “tried to stay silent” about Kaitlyn’s Big Brother behavior, but has found it impossible due to the overwhelming reaction on social media. Pincus also revealed that he requested the show release he signed, which allows his girlfriend to talk about him on-camera, to be pulled by CBS.

Pincus’ sister also weighed in on the awkward situation on Twitter, describing herself as Kaitlyn’s “former friend” and assuring all who are concerned that her bro Joe will be just fine without Kaitlyn.

“We are all aware of her psycho and out of character antics. Trust me, he can and WILL do much better than her and doesn’t need anyone’s pity.”

Kaitlyn Herman was seen on the live feed laying in bed with Tyler Crispen and telling him, “I would drop everything for you,” and “I want to kiss you.”

During his exit interview with Big Brother host Julie Chen, this week’s evicted houseguest, Swaggy C, a guy who was backdoored by Kaitlyn under the direction of Tyler, even called out the relationship.

“Tyler is soft! He fell in love with a girl who has a boyfriend back home, like, good luck!”

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesday, and Thursdays on CBS.